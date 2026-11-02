How to get Ipswich Town vs AFC Bournemouth tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Ipswich Town host AFC Bournemouth on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at Portman Road in Ipswich.

Their most recent top-flight encounters came during the 2024–25 Premier League campaign, where both fixtures finished as tight 2-1 scorelines. AFC Bournemouth claimed a narrow 2-1 victory at Portman Road in December 2024, before Ipswich Town returned the favor with a 2-1 away win at the Vitality Stadium in April 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Ipswich Town vs AFC Bournemouth, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Ipswich Town vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League kick-off?

Ipswich Town vs AFC Bournemouth kicks off at Portman Road in Ipswich, on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 10 8 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Portman Road

How to buy Ipswich Town vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League tickets?

Here are the primary options available for purchasing tickets to the upcoming Premier League fixture between Ipswich Town and AFC Bournemouth:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most secure and official route is directly through Ipswich Town FC. Tickets are typically distributed via member ballots, general member sale windows, and the official club ticket office or online portal.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Ipswich Town vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League tickets cost?

Here is a breakdown of the ticket prices for the upcoming Premier League match between Ipswich Town and AFC Bournemouth at Portman Road, split between official club channels and the secondary ticket market:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Adult Face-Value Tickets: Generally start from approximately £28 to £33 for standard adult general admission seats (depending on the fixture grading tier), though premium category or central views range higher.

Generally start from approximately for standard adult general admission seats (depending on the fixture grading tier), though premium category or central views range higher. Hospitality Packages: VIP and matchday hospitality experiences booked directly through the club's hospitality portal offer premium seating alongside lounge access and dining, starting upwards of £150 to £300+ per person.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Lower Tier and Basic Seats: General admission listings typically start from around £100 to £110 depending on supply.

General admission listings typically start from around depending on supply. Longside and Premium Seating: Better-view seating options along the longside lower and upper tiers range between £180 and £350+ .

Better-view seating options along the longside lower and upper tiers range between . VIP and Last-Minute Hospitality Resale: High-demand or VIP packages listed can scale past £500 to £1,000+ as matchday approaches.

Ipswich Town vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League: Everything you need to know

Ipswich Town vs AFC Bournemouth Form

Ipswich head into this match in poor form, having won just one of their last five games across all competitions for a W1 D0 L4 record. Their sole win came against Crystal Palace, where they won 2-3 away from home in the Premier League. They have since lost to Liverpool, Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, and Everton, conceding freely throughout. Across the five matches, Ipswich have scored eight goals but conceded ten, and their defensive record is a clear concern.

Bournemouth carry a W2 D2 L1 record from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 0-1 Premier League defeat to Liverpool, but before that they drew 2-2 at Brentford and beat Real Sociedad 1-2 away in the Europa League. A 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Lincoln City also features in that run. Bournemouth have scored ten goals and conceded seven across the five matches, showing more attacking output than their league position might suggest.

Ipswich Town vs AFC Bournemouth: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Premier League on April 2, 2025, when AFC Bournemouth hosted Ipswich Town and lost 1-2. Before that, Ipswich hosted Bournemouth in December 2024 and again lost 1-2, meaning Bournemouth have won both Premier League encounters between the clubs in recent memory. Across the last five recorded meetings, which also include three Championship fixtures, Bournemouth hold the upper hand with two wins against one draw and two draws shared across the remaining games.