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DFB-Pokal
team-logoHolstein Kiel
Holstein Stadion
team-logoFC Koeln
Book Holstein Kiel vs FC Koeln Tickets
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How to get Holstein Kiel vs FC Koeln tickets: DFB-Pokal prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Holstein Kiel
FC Koeln
DFB-Pokal

Holstein Kiel take on FC Koeln in the DFB-Pokal. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Holstein Kiel host FC Köln on Tuesday, Desember 1, 2026 at the Holstein Stadion in Kiel.

Their most notable historic encounter came in the May 2021 Bundesliga promotion/relegation play-offs, where Köln overturned a first-leg deficit with a dominant 5-1 victory in Kiel to secure top-flight status. The teams also faced each other in the DFB-Pokal on October 29, 2024, where Köln claimed a comfortable 3-0 win at the RheinEnergieStadion.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Holstein Kiel vs FC Köln, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Holstein Kiel vs FC Koeln DFB-Pokal kick-off?

Holstein Kiel vs FC Köln kicks off at the Holstein Stadion in Kiel on Tuesday, Desember 1, 2026.

crest
DFB-Pokal - 1/8
Holstein Stadion

How to buy Holstein Kiel vs FC Koeln DFB-Pokal tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets for the Holstein Kiel vs FC Koeln DFB-Pokal match:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: Check the official ticketing portals of both Holstein Kiel and 1. FC Köln for primary member sales, general public phases, and designated away section allocations.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming DFB-Pokal fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Holstein Kiel vs FC Koeln DFB-Pokal tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the Holstein Kiel vs FC Koeln DFB-Pokal match:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standing Tickets: Generally start around €17.
  • Seating Tickets: Starting from approximately €35 up to around €55.

Secondary Ticket Market

  • Standing Resale: Starting around €125 to €139.
  • Seating Resale: Start around €159, with premium or top-tier seating options going for €199 or higher.
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Holstein Kiel vs FC Koeln DFB-Pokal: Everything you need to know

Holstein Kiel vs FC Koeln Form

Holstein Kiel have recorded one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five fixtures across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat to Greuther Fürth in the 2. Bundesliga on November 1. Before that, they beat Hoffenheim 1-1 on aggregate in the DFB-Pokal — advancing on that result — and defeated Dynamo Dresden 3-0 in the league. Across those five matches, Kiel scored seven goals and conceded five.

FC Köln have posted two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. Their standout result was a 5-0 win over Union Berlin in the DFB-Pokal on October 27. The most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on November 1. Köln scored nine goals and conceded three across those five games, reflecting a squad capable of putting teams away when the conditions are right.

HSK

HSK - Form

BSC
D0-0
DOD
W3-0
TSG
W1-1
GFT
L1-0
ABI
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
KOE

KOE - Form

SGE
L1-0
S04
D0-0
FCU
W5-0
FCU
D1-1
B04
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Holstein Kiel vs FC Koeln: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The two sides met most recently in October 2024, when Köln won a DFB-Pokal fixture 3-0 at home. Looking back across the last five documented meetings, Köln have the stronger overall record, including a 5-1 win in the Bundesliga Qualification play-off in May 2021 and a 4-0 victory in the 2. Bundesliga in March 2019. Kiel's only wins in this sequence came in the first leg of that same 2021 play-off, a 1-0 result, and a 1-1 draw in October 2018.

Head to Head

Holstein KielDrawFC Koeln
1
1
3
DFB-Pokal
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
3
Holstein Kiel badge
Holstein Kiel
HSK
0
FT
Bundesliga Qualification
Holstein Kiel badge
Holstein Kiel
HSK
1
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
5
FT
Bundesliga Qualification
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
0
Holstein Kiel badge
Holstein Kiel
HSK
1
FT
2. Bundesliga
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
4
Holstein Kiel badge
Holstein Kiel
HSK
0
FT
2. Bundesliga
Holstein Kiel badge
Holstein Kiel
HSK
1
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
1
FT
3Goals Scored13
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

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