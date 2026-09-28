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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoGreece
Toumba Stadium
team-logoNetherlands
Book Greece vs Netherlands Tickets
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How to get Greece vs Netherlands tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
UEFA Nations League A
Greece
Netherlands

Greece take on Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League A. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Greece host Netherlands in a high-stakes UEFA Nations League clash at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki on October 1, 2026. Both nations bring rich European football traditions to this fixture, guaranteeing an intense atmosphere on matchday.

GOAL has all the information you need on how to secure your seats. Find out where to buy tickets, cost details, and get ready to support your team live.

Greece vs Netherlands ticketsBuy now

When is Greece vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Greece vs Netherlands takes place at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki, with the official kick-off time to be confirmed — check your regional broadcaster for the exact schedule.

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3
Toumba Stadium

Where to buy Greece vs Netherlands Men's Nations League tickets?

Official tickets can be purchased directly through the Hellenic Football Federation ticketing portal, which handles primary sales for Greece national team home matches. The official site is the initial destination for fans seeking face-value tickets during pre-sale and general sale windows.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms such as Ticombo are your way to go.

Greece vs Netherlands ticketsBuy now

How much are Greece vs Netherlands Men's Nations League tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official HFF portal typically start at €25 for general entry seating, with rates increasing depending on seat location and category within Toumba Stadium.

On secondary marketplaces such as Ticombo, ticket prices currently start at €65 depending on seat availability and real-time market demand.

Greece vs Netherlands ticketsBuy now

Greece vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Greece vs Netherlands Form

Greece have not won in their last five matches, recording three draws and two defeats across that run. Their most recent outing was a 0-1 loss to Italy in a friendly on June 7, and they also drew 2-2 with Sweden before that. Greece failed to score in three of those five games, though they conceded just three goals in total across the run.

Netherlands have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Morocco at the World Cup on June 30, which ended their tournament. Prior to that, they beat Sweden 5-1 and Tunisia 3-1 at the same competition, and drew 2-2 with Japan. The Dutch scored 12 goals across those five matches.

GRE

GRE - Form

HUN
D0-0
SWE
D2-2
ITA
L0-1
SER
W1-2
GER
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
NED

NED - Form

SWE
W5-1
TUN
W1-3
MAR
L1-1
GER
D1-1
SER
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Greece vs Netherlands: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in October 2023, when Greece lost 0-1 to Netherlands in a European Championship qualification match in Athens. A month earlier, Netherlands had won 3-0 at home in the reverse fixture of that same qualifying campaign. Netherlands also won 4-0 in a 2004 friendly, though Greece claimed a 2-1 win in a 2016 friendly in Amsterdam. Netherlands lead the head-to-head across the four recorded meetings, with three wins to Greece's one.

Head to Head

GreeceDrawNetherlands
1
0
3
European Championship Qualification
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
0
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
1
FT
European Championship Qualification
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
3
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
0
FT
Friendlies
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
1
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
2
FT
Friendlies
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
4
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
0
FT
2Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/4
Both teams scored1/4


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