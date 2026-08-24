How to get Getafe vs Celta Vigo tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Getafe take on Celta Vigo on the Monday, September 7, 2026 at Coliseum in Getafe.

Their most recent encounter in February 2026 ended in a 0-0 draw at the same venue. Getafe hold a narrow historical edge in their head-to-head record, boasting 11 wins to Celta Vigo's 9 across 30 previous matchups.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Getafe vs Celta Vigo, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Getafe vs Celta Vigo LaLiga kick-off?

Getafe vs Celta Vigo takes place at the Coliseum in Getafe, with kick-off scheduled for the confirmed time listed above.

LaLiga - Game Week 4 7 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Coliseum

How to buy Getafe vs Celta Vigo LaLiga tickets?

1. Official Getafe CF Ticket Portal The safest method to secure general admission seats is directly through the host club, Getafe CF:

Online Booking: Access the matchday tickets section on Getafe CF's official site. Select the September 7 fixture against Celta Vigo, choose your stand ( Fondo , Tribuna , or Lateral ), and complete registration.

Release Timing: General public tickets typically open 1 to 2 weeks prior to matchday.

At the Stadium: If the match is not sold out, remaining general entry tickets can be purchased at the Estadio Coliseum box office ( Taquillas ) in Getafe up until kickoff.

2. VIP & Hospitality Packages For upgraded seating, pre-match dining, or lounge access:

Reserve VIP or corporate tickets directly via Getafe's commercial department on their official website.

Official sports travel agencies and hospitality platforms also offer package deals including match tickets and local hotel accommodations.

3. Secondary Ticket Platforms If general admission options sell out on official channels:

Secondary marketplaces such as StubHub list resale tickets from season ticket holders.

Ensure you compare prices, check delivery methods (mobile e-ticket vs. physical pass), and review seat location details prior to purchasing.

How much do Getafe vs Celta Vigo LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Getafe vs. Celta Vigo match on September 7, 2026, at the Estadio Coliseum vary depending on whether you purchase through official channels or resale secondary platforms:

1. Official Direct Tickets (Face Value)

General Admission Range: Approximately £25 to £65 (€30 to €75) .

Pricing Factors: Standard tickets through Getafe CF’s official portal depend on seat location:

Fondo (Behind the goals): ~£25 – £35 Lateral (Side stands): ~£35 – £50 Tribuna (Main grandstand): ~£50 – £65



2. Secondary Resale Platforms

Starting Price: Around £100 to £155 (€120 to €180 / $131+) for the cheapest entry-level options on resale sites.

Average Resale Price: Approximately £175 to £235 across major secondary ticket marketplaces like StubHub , depending on demand and seating selection.

3. VIP & Hospitality Packages

Hospitality Tickets: Typically start from £150 to £250+ per ticket, including central match seats, lounge access, and pre-match food/drinks.

Getafe vs Celta Vigo LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Getafe vs Celta Vigo Form

Getafe have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win over Partizan Beograd in Conference League qualification on August 20. Before that, they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Deportivo Alaves in LaLiga on August 15. Across those five matches, Getafe scored six goals and conceded nine.

Celta Vigo's last five matches were all friendlies, producing a record of two wins, two draws, and one loss. Their most recent game ended 1-1 against SSC Napoli on August 8. They also beat Sassuolo 4-1 and drew 2-2 with both Academico Viseu and Braga. Celta scored ten goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Getafe vs Celta Vigo: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0 at the Coliseum on February 1, 2026, in LaLiga. Across the last five encounters, Celta Vigo have won two, Getafe have won two, and one match ended level. Celta's wins include a 2-0 victory at home in August 2025 and a 1-0 win at the Coliseum in November 2024.

Getafe vs Celta Vigo Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Getafe sit 19th while Celta Vigo are placed 12th.