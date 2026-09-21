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LaLiga
team-logoElche
Estadio Martinez Valero
team-logoReal Sociedad
Book Elche vs Real Sociedad Tickets
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How to get Elche vs Real Sociedad tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Elche take on Real Sociedad in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Elche take on Real Sociedad on the Monday, September 7, 2026 at Estadio Martinez Valero in Elche.

In their most recent league meeting in February 2026, Real Sociedad secured a 3–1 victory over Elche at Anoeta Stadium. Real Sociedad will look to maintain their dominant head-to-head edge over Elche as both clubs seek crucial points early in the season.  

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Elche vs Real Sociedad, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Elche vs Real Sociedad LaLiga kick-off?

Elche vs Real Sociedad takes place at the Estadio Martinez Valero in Elche, with official kick-off time details to be confirmed via your local broadcaster.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 4
Estadio Martinez Valero

How to buy Getafe vs Celta Vigo LaLiga tickets?

You can secure tickets for Getafe vs Celta Vigo at the Estadio Coliseum using either official club ticketing channels or verified ticket aggregation platforms.

  • Official tickets generally go on public sale 1 to 2 weeks prior to matchday.
  • Official Getafe CF Box Office
    • Select your preferred stand (e.g., Fondo Norte, Fondo Sur, or Tribuna) and proceed through checkout to receive digital or mobile entry passes.
  • Secondary Ticket Platforms & Resellers:
    • Platforms such as StubHub list resale inventory ahead of official general release.
    • Compare section locations and check for FanProtect or 100% money-back guarantees before purchasing.
  • At the Stadium (Matchday):
    • Ticket booths (taquillas) at Estadio Coliseum often sell remaining single-match tickets on matchday, though availability for popular seating tiers can be limited.
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How much do Getafe vs Celta Vigo LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Getafe vs Celta Vigo vary depending on whether you purchase directly through the club box office or via secondary ticket aggregators.

Price Breakdown by Category

  • Official General Public Tickets (Getafe CF Box Office):
    • Behind the Goal (Fondo Norte & Fondo Sur):£25 – £43 (€30 – €50)
    • Side Stands (Lateral / Tribuna Este):£43 – £68 (€50 – €80)
    • Main Stand (Tribuna Oeste):£68 – £103 (€80 – €120)
  • Secondary Market & Aggregators:
    • Starting resale prices on platforms like StubHub range from £50 to £155+ (€60 to €180+), with premium seating reaching £210+ on average.
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Elche vs Real Sociedad LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Elche vs Real Sociedad Form

Elche head into this fixture without a win in their last four matches, recording one victory and four draws across their five most recent outings. Their sole win came against Kaizer Chiefs in a pre-season friendly, while their opening LaLiga match ended 1-1 against Deportivo de A Coruna. They drew three consecutive friendlies before that league opener, including a 2-2 result against Cordoba and a 2-2 draw with Al-Ain. Across those five matches, Elche scored six goals and conceded six.

Real Sociedad's recent record makes for difficult reading. They won just one of their last five matches, beating Aston Villa 4-2 in pre-season before losing their final four fixtures. That run included back-to-back defeats to FC Koeln and a 3-1 loss to Chelsea in their last outing before the season began. Matarazzo's side scored eight goals across those five games but conceded ten.

ELC

ELC - Form

ALA
D2-2
COR
D2-2
COR
D1-1
BAR
L0-5
SAN
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
RSO

RSO - Form

CHE
L3-1
BET
L1-0
RMA
L4-1
ESP
W2-1
CEL
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Elche vs Real Sociedad: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in February 2026, when Real Sociedad beat Elche 3-1 in a LaLiga fixture at Anoeta. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 when Elche hosted Real Sociedad in November 2025. Across the last five LaLiga meetings, Real Sociedad hold the upper hand with three wins to Elche's none, with two draws. Real Sociedad have scored ten goals in those five fixtures, conceding four.

Head to Head

ElcheDrawReal Sociedad
0
1
4
LaLiga
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
3
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
1
FT
LaLiga
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
1
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
1
FT
LaLiga
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
2
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
0
FT
LaLiga
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
0
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
1
FT
LaLiga
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
1
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
2
FT
3Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

Elche vs Real Sociedad Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Elche sit eighth while Real Sociedad are placed 16th.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
7700317+2421
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
7511167+916
W
W
W
L
W
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
751197+216
D
W
W
W
L
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
7502188+1015
L
W
W
L
W
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
7412109+113
L
W
W
D
L
6
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
7322116+511
D
L
L
W
W
7
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
7241108+210
D
L
D
W
W
8
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
7313913-410
W
L
W
D
W
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
72231312+18
W
W
L
L
L
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
GetafeGetafeGET
722347-38
W
L
D
D
L
12
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
13
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
7223613-78
D
L
L
L
W
14
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
714286+27
W
D
D
D
L
15
EspanyolEspanyolESP
7214101007
L
L
W
D
L
16
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
72141121-107
L
L
W
L
W
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
6123812-45
L
L
D
W
D
18
ElcheElcheELC
71241117-65
W
L
D
L
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
7115413-94
L
W
L
L
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
7034312-93
L
L
D
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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