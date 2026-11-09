How to get Elche vs Atletico Madrid tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Elche host Atletico Madrid on Sunday, November 29, 2026 at the Estadio Martinez Valero in Elche.

Elche pulled off a dramatic upset in their most recent league meeting back in April 2026, defeating Atlético 3-2 at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero. Earlier in the 2025–26 LaLiga campaign, the two sides played out a competitive 1-1 draw.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Elche vs Atletico Madrid, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Elche vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga kick-off?

Elche vs Atletico Madrid kicks off at the Estadio Martinez Valero in Elche on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 14 28 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Estadio Martinez Valero

How to buy Elche vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga tickets?

Here are the standard options available for purchasing tickets to the upcoming Elche vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through the official Elche CF website or ticket office for seats located in the home sections of the Estadio Martínez Valero, or via Atlético Madrid's official portal if you are looking for away-section seating.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Elche vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Elche vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Goal Stands (Gradas de Fondo / Gol): Typically range between €30 to €60 .

Typically range between . Lateral Stands (Grada Lateral): Usually priced between €50 to €90 .

Usually priced between . Main Stand / Tribuna: Generally ranges from €80 to €150+ .

Generally ranges from . VIP & Hospitality Packages: Ranging upward from €200 to €350+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / Corner Sections (e.g., Anillo Fondo Sur / Norte): Start around €115 to €145 .

Start around . Sideline / Preferencia Seating: Typically command between €250 to €320 .

Typically command between . Premium Main Stand & Curva Seating: Commonly range from €400 to €850+.

Elche vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Elche vs Atletico Madrid Form

Elche have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano on October 24, and they also beat Espanyol 3-1 earlier in the run. However, draws against Villarreal and Celta Vigo, plus a 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid, reflect a side that has struggled for consistency. Elche scored seven goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Atletico Madrid have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 LaLiga win over Deportivo de A Coruna on October 24, and they also beat Manchester United 2-0 in the Champions League. A 1-1 draw at VfB Stuttgart was their only dropped points in that run. Atletico scored five goals and conceded two across those five fixtures, maintaining one of the tightest defensive records in Spain.

Elche vs Atletico Madrid: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in LaLiga on April 22, 2026, when Elche won 3-2 at the Estadio Martinez Valero. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, the record is relatively even: Elche have won twice, Atletico have won twice, and one match ended in a draw. Atletico's most commanding result in that run was a 4-0 Copa del Rey victory at Elche in January 2025.