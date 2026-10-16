How to get Deportivo de A Coruna vs Osasuna tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Deportivo de A Coruna host Osasuna on Sunday, November 1, 2026 at the Abanca-Riazor in La Coruna.

Their most recent competitive encounter took place back in December 2021 during the Copa del Rey, where Osasuna managed a narrow 2-1 victory away at the Estadio Abanca-Riazor. Prior to that cup meeting, the two sides frequently traded blows in both LaLiga and the Segunda División, resulting in an evenly split historical head-to-head record across their last several encounters.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Deportivo de A Coruna vs Osasuna, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Deportivo de A Coruna vs Osasuna LaLiga kick-off?

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Osasuna kicks off at the Abanca-Riazor in La Coruna, on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 11 2 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Abanca-Riazor

How to buy Deportivo de A Coruna vs Osasuna LaLiga tickets?

If you are looking to secure tickets for the upcoming LaLiga fixture between Deportivo de A Coruña and Osasuna at the Estadio Abanca-Riazor, several options are available:

1. Official Club Channels

You can check the official RC Deportivo website or ticket portal for direct primary ticket sales, club member allocations, and box office updates closer to the match date.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Deportivo de A Coruna vs Osasuna LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the LaLiga fixture between Deportivo de A Coruña and Osasuna vary depending on whether you purchase them directly from the club or via secondary resale platforms.

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission & Upper Tiers (Fondo / Pabellón / Marathón): €30 to €70 for standard seating behind the goals or higher up in the stands.

Main Stand & Lateral Seating (Tribuna / Preferencia): €70 to €130+ depending on the exact central proximity and row placement near the pitch.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Budget & Upper Deck Resale Seats: €50 to €120 as a starting range on ticket exchanges.

Average Resale Market Seats: €120 to €270+ depending on seller markups, demand, and section choice.

VIP & Hospitality Packages:€200 to €450+ per ticket for premium matchday experiences.

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Osasuna LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Osasuna Form

Deportivo de A Coruna have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Real Betis on September 20, and they also drew 1-1 with Getafe before that. Their wins came against Villarreal, 3-2 away, and Valencia, 3-1 at home. Deportivo have scored eight goals and conceded five across that run.

Osasuna have managed one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five league fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano on September 19, but they were beaten 4-0 by Atletico Madrid and 2-0 by Espanyol in the matches before that. Their only win in the run came against Getafe, 1-0, on August 31. Osasuna have scored four goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Osasuna: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Copa del Rey on December 16, 2021, when Osasuna won 2-1 at the Abanca-Riazor. Before that, Osasuna beat Deportivo 2-1 in the Segunda Division in April 2019, while Deportivo won the reverse fixture 2-0 in November 2018. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, Osasuna hold two wins to Deportivo's two, with one draw.