How to get Deportivo Alaves vs Espanyol tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Deportivo Alaves host Espanyol on Sunday, December 6, 2026 at the Estadio Mendizorroza in Vitoria.

Their recent meetings have typically been tightly contested, underlined by a sequence where Alavés edged past Espanyol with a narrow 2-1 away victory during their last clash in January 2026. Babazorros also secured a 2-1 triumph at the Estadio Mendizorroza in November 2025, giving them consecutive league wins in the fixture.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Deportivo Alaves vs Espanyol, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Deportivo Alaves vs Espanyol LaLiga kick-off?

Deportivo Alaves vs Espanyol kicks off at the Estadio Mendizorroza in Vitoria on Sunday, December 6, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 15 6 Dec 2026 - 09:00 Estadio Mendizorroza

How to buy Deportivo Alaves vs Espanyol LaLiga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the upcoming Deportivo Alaves vs Espanyol LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through the official website and ticket office of Deportivo Alavés for home seating at the Estadio Mendizorroza, or via Espanyol's official channels if you are looking for away section allocation.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Deportivo Alaves vs Espanyol LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Deportivo Alaves vs Espanyol LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission: Typically start around €30 to €45 .

Typically start around . Premium Seating: Range upwards from €90 to €150+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Seats: Generally start around €30 to €35 .

Generally start around . High-Demand Seats: Fluctuate significantly between €140 and €180+.

Deportivo Alaves vs Espanyol LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Deportivo Alaves vs Espanyol Form

Alaves have taken just two draws from their last five LaLiga matches, losing the other three. Their most recent game ended 0-0 against Sevilla, a result that followed a 6-1 defeat to Barcelona. Earlier in the run they lost 1-2 to Atletico Madrid and 2-1 to Celta Vigo, with a 1-1 draw against Malaga the only other point collected. Across those five matches, Alaves scored four goals and conceded eleven.

Espanyol have recorded one win, one draw and three losses across their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 4-3 Copa del Rey defeat to Sestao, while in LaLiga they beat Villarreal 1-0 away from home and drew 1-1 with Malaga. Defeats to Racing Santander and Atletico Madrid also feature in that run, with the side scoring seven goals and conceding eight across all five games.

Deportivo Alaves vs Espanyol: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in January 2026, when Deportivo Alaves won 2-1 at Espanyol's ground in a LaLiga fixture. Before that, Alaves claimed a 2-1 home win in November 2025, while Espanyol took the points with a 1-0 victory at Mendizorroza in February 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings in LaLiga, Alaves hold the edge with three wins to Espanyol's two.