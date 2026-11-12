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Championship
team-logoCharlton Athletic
The Valley, Charlton
team-logoBirmingham City
Book Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City Tickets
Samodra Adi Cipta
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How to get Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City tickets: Championship prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Charlton Athletic
Birmingham City
Championship

Charlton Athletic take on Birmingham City in the Championship. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Charlton Athletic host Birmingham City on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at The Valley in London.

In recent head-to-head league meetings during the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign, Charlton secured a narrow 1-0 home victory at The Valley after playing out a 1-1 draw at St Andrew's earlier that season. Their rivalry also featured tightly contested fixtures in EFL League One and the EFL Cup during the 2024-25 season, keeping competitive stakes high between the two clubs.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City Championship kick-off?

Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City at The Valley in London on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026.

crest
Championship - Game Week 19
The Valley, Charlton

How to buy Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: Purchase directly through the official Charlton Athletic ticket portal or the Birmingham City away ticketing section for authorized seating allocations.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Adult General Admission: £25 to £35 depending on the seating tier and stand location at The Valley.
  • Concession Tickets (Seniors and Young Adults): £18 to £25.
  • Junior Tickets (Under-18): £10 to £15.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

  • Standard Seating: £45 to £75.
  • Premium / Longside Seating: £85 to £130+.
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Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City Championship: Everything you need to know

Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City Form

Charlton have taken one point from their last five Championship matches, recording four defeats and one draw. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 home loss to Bolton Wanderers on November 3rd, and they also suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Middlesbrough on October 31st. Across those five games, Charlton scored four goals and conceded nine.

Birmingham have won four of their last five Championship fixtures. Their most recent match produced a 3-0 win over Millwall, and they also beat Preston North End 4-0 and Queens Park Rangers 3-0 during that run. The Blues scored 11 goals across those five games, conceding just one, with their only defeat coming away at Cardiff City.

CHA

CHA - Form

WAT
L2-0
NOR
L1-3
MID
L3-0
BOL
L0-1
SHU
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BIR

BIR - Form

QPR
W3-0
CAC
L1-0
LIN
W1-3
MIL
W3-0
SWA
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-0 win for Charlton at The Valley in the Championship on March 7, 2026. Before that, the clubs drew 1-1 at St Andrew's in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches spanning the Championship, League One, and the Carabao Cup, Charlton have won two, Birmingham have won two, and one match ended level.

Head to Head

Charlton AthleticDrawBirmingham City
2
1
2
Championship
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
1
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
0
FT
Championship
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
1
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
1
FT
League One
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
1
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
0
FT
League One
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
1
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
0
FT
Carabao Cup
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
0
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
1
FT
3Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals0/5
Both teams scored1/5

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