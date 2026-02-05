We were set for two sensational midweek Carabao Cup semi-finals, with Arsenal entertaining London rivals Chelsea (February 3) and Manchester City hosting Newcastle (February 4).

Let GOAL take you through all the final stage Carabao Cup ticket information you need to know, including where to purchase them and how much they will cost.

When is the Carabao Cup 2026?

With Arsenal defeating Chelsea and Newcastle losing to Manchester City, the semi-finals are over, and the fixture for the final has been set. Here's what you need to know about the final rounds of matches.

Date Game (GMT) Venue Tickets Tue, Feb 3 Arsenal vs Chelsea (8pm) Emirates Stadium (London) Wed, Feb 4 Manchester City vs Newcastle (8pm) Etihad Stadium (Manchester) Sun, Mar 22 Carabao Cup Final: Arsenal vs Manchester City (TBD) Wembley Stadium (London) Tickets

Who’s playing in the Carabao Cup 2026 final?

All four teams involved in this season’s Carabao Cup semi-finals have lifted the League Cup trophy aloft before. Check out all the participants and their previous performances in the competition:

Team EFL Cup trophies Last EFL Cup win EFL Cup Final appearances (last one) Arsenal 2 1993 8 (2018) Manchester City 8 2021 9 (2021)

How to buy Carabao Cup 2026 tickets?

Purchasing tickets directly from official club sites is generally considered the safest method for acquiring Carabao Cup tickets. Early booking is essential, with season ticket holders and registered members generally having the best chance of securing seats. Carabao Cup tickets are not automatically included in the price of a team’s season ticket, but holders (and club members) will normally be given priority access periods to purchase their seats.

As well as allowing fans to experience a thrilling midweek encounter under the lights, the Carabao Cup also offers many a rare opportunity to see their sides in action. It’s growing increasingly difficult for supporters to get their hands on Premier League match tickets, so these Cup ties come as a possible alternative route for some.

In addition to buying Carabao Cup tickets via official routes, fans have the option to obtain them on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

How much are Carabao Cup 2026 tickets?

Arsenal designated their Carabao Cup semi-final tie with Chelsea a ‘Category C’ fixture, which meant official adult prices ranged from £31.80 (behind goal, lower tier) to £59.00 (centre, upper tier).

For the Manchester City vs Newcastle semi-final, official ticket prices ranged from £20 (season ticket holders in North and South Stands, Level 0) to £50 (seats in the 93:20 section of the East Stand).

Remember to keep tabs on the clubs’ official ticket portals for additional information about availability.

Carabao Cup final match tickets on secondary sites such as StubHub are currently available.

What Carabao Cup 2026 hospitality packages are available?

Hospitality, in regards to football, is the name given to an upscale matchday package that goes above and beyond the usual regular ticket experience.

These experiences can range from simply offering entrance to pre-match lounges and bars to soak up the atmosphere, to a selection of dining options, ranging from buffet to multiple-course meals, and all the way up to private suites for a limited number of guests.

It's worth checking out the official club sites to view the full range of hospitality packages and premium tickets available for forthcoming Carabao Cup matches.

Prices depend not only on the package chosen, but also on the fixture in question.

How to watch Carabao Cup 2025/26 matches

If you’re unable to go to either of the Carabao Cup semi-finals, the second-best option is to watch or stream the action at home or if you’re on the move. For UK viewers, Sky Sports are showing/streaming every match from this season’s Carabao Cup live. As well as being able to watch all the games on Sky Sports, you can also stream them on NOW and the Sky Sports app.

NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more. It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. NOW Sports Memberships also give customers access to all live Sky Sports+ streams as well as Sky Sports documentaries and selected replays and highlights on demand within your membership period. The various membership packages are as follows:

12-Month Saver Membership: £27.99 a month (12-month minimum term) - Then £34.99 per month unless cancelled.

£27.99 a month (12-month minimum term) - Then £34.99 per month unless cancelled. Day Membership: £14.99 - One-off payment - Your NOW Sports Day Membership starts immediately after purchase and lasts for 24 hours

£14.99 - One-off payment - Your NOW Sports Day Membership starts immediately after purchase and lasts for 24 hours Flexible Month Membership: £31.99 a month for 6 months - Cancel anytime.

The Carabao Cup Final can also be viewed live all over the world. CBS Sports is the home of the English Football League (EFL) and Carabao Cup in the United States after agreeing a four-deal in 2024, whilst Paramount+ have the rights to show Carabao Cup live streams. The Paramount+ Essential package costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year, while Paramount+ with Showtime (which allows you to stream over 40,000 movies and TV episodes without ads) costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

In Australia, you can watch Carabao Cup live streams on BeIN Sports. A subscription will cost you $15.99 AUD per month or $159.99 AUD per year, which works out at 12 months for the price of 10. You can also get a week's free trial on both options.