Borussia Mönchengladbach host Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at the Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach.

In their most recent meeting on May 3, 2026, Mönchengladbach secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory at home courtesy of a late goal from Haris Tabaković. Prior to that match, Dortmund had enjoyed a strong run of dominance in the fixture, including a 2-0 win in December 2025 and a 3-2 victory earlier that year.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga kick-off?

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund kicks off at the Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach, on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 10 21 Nov 2026 - 09:30 Ista-Borussia-Park

How to buy Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga tickets?

Here are the typical ticketing options available for fans looking to secure seats for the Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga fixture at the Borussia-Park:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Both Borussia Mönchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund offer initial priority windows exclusively to their official club members, which is the most reliable way to secure tickets at face value.

Both Borussia Mönchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund offer initial priority windows exclusively to their official club members, which is the most reliable way to secure tickets at face value. General Public Sale: Any remaining seats following the member-exclusive allocation are subsequently released for general public purchase directly through the home club's official ticketing portal.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga tickets cost?

Here are the details regarding ticket pricing for the upcoming Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga fixture at the Borussia-Park:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing Tickets (Nordkurve): Face-value prices typically range between €19 and €25 for club members.

Face-value prices typically range between for club members. Regular Seating (Upper & Lower Tiers): Standard category seats through official primary sales generally cost from €35 to €75 .

Standard category seats through official primary sales generally cost from . VIP and Hospitality Seats: Premium packages directly via the club start upwards of €200 to €400+ per ticket, including catering and padded lounge access.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Lower-Tier and Corner Sections: Starting around €70 to €110 (approx. £60+) depending on supply and demand.

Starting around (approx. £60+) depending on supply and demand. Longside and Premium Seating: Standard seats along the sidelines or popular blocks typically range between €150 and €350 .

Standard seats along the sidelines or popular blocks typically range between . VIP and Business Lounge Resale: High-end hospitality and exclusive corporate block packages frequently range from €400 to €900+ per seat.

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Form

Mönchengladbach head into this fixture with a run that will concern Blessin. His side have managed just one win from their last five competitive matches, losing three and drawing one, with that sole victory coming in a friendly against Sportfreunde Siegen. In league competition, they have lost to Mainz, Köln, and Hoffenheim, conceding ten goals across those three Bundesliga defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to Hoffenheim, and they have scored just five goals across all five matches while letting in eight.

Dortmund's form tells a different story in terms of league position, but the recent results carry warning signs. They have won twice, drawn twice, and lost once across their last five games, scoring five and conceding five. The 0-0 at Union Berlin was their third match without a win, and the 1-0 defeat in Norway to Bodø/Glimt exposed a lack of intensity that Kovac openly acknowledged. Their two wins in this run — 3-0 against Paderborn and 1-0 at Stuttgart — feel increasingly distant.

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-0 home win for Mönchengladbach in May 2026, a result that snapped a run of Dortmund dominance in the fixture. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, Dortmund have won three, Gladbach have won one, and one match ended level. The series has been tight in terms of goals, with Dortmund edging the aggregate scoring across the five games, though Gladbach's last home victory will give Blessin's side a reference point to draw on.