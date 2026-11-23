Borac Banja Luka host Riga FC on Thursday, December 17, 2026 at the Banja Luka Stadium in Banja Luka.

The two sides have met only once before in any setting, squaring off in an international club friendly on February 5, 2025. In that lone previous encounter, Riga FC came away with a narrow 2–1 victory over the Bosnian side.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Borac Banja Luka vs Riga FC, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Borac Banja Luka vs Riga FC Conference League kick-off?

Borac Banja Luka vs Riga FC kicks off at the Banja Luka Stadium in Banja Luka on Thursday, December 17, 2026.

How to buy Borac Banja Luka vs Riga FC Conference League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Borac Banja Luka vs Riga FC Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

FK Borac Banja Luka Official Channels: The most direct and affordable way to secure standard matchday seats is through FK Borac Banja Luka's official website and social media announcements.

The most direct and affordable way to secure standard matchday seats is through FK Borac Banja Luka's official website and social media announcements. Riga FC Away Allocation: Visiting supporters looking to sit in the designated away section should check directly with Riga FC's official website or supporter liaison channels, as away allocations for UEFA fixtures are managed exclusively through the visiting club.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Conference League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Borac Banja Luka vs Riga FC Conference League tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket price details for the Borac Banja Luka vs Riga FC Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

East Stand (Istočna tribina): ~ €10.20 .

~ . West Stand – Outer Sectors A & D (Zapadna tribina): ~ €15.30 .

~ . West Stand – Central Sectors B & C (Zapadna tribina): ~€20.45.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission / Starting Entry: From €68 to €70

From Long Side Seating: Around €75 to €95

Around Long Side Central Seating: Around €85 to €105

Around VIP / Hospitality & High-Tier Resale Listings: Up to €1,150+

Borac Banja Luka vs Riga FC Conference League: Everything you need to know

Borac Banja Luka vs Riga FC Form

Borac Banja Luka have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 win over Radnik Bijeljina in the Premier League, and they also recorded a 2-0 Conference League victory against KuPS during this run. Their only defeats came against Mjällby, who beat them 2-0 in Europe. Across the five games, Borac scored ten goals and conceded four.

Riga FC have gone two wins and three draws in their last five, with no defeats in that period. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Jablonec in the Conference League, and they put five past Grobina in a 2-5 Virsliga win on October 26. Riga have scored ten goals across these five matches while conceding eight.

Borac Banja Luka vs Riga FC: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Borac Banja Luka and Riga FC.