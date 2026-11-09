Bodø/Glimt host LASK on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at the Aspmyra Stadion in Bodø.

FK Bodø/Glimt and LASK have no recorded competitive head-to-head matches in official UEFA competitions, making this upcoming encounter their first-ever meeting. The historic fixture will take place at the Aspmyra Stadion, where Bodø/Glimt look to leverage their home advantage in the UEFA Champions League league phase.

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When is Bodoe/Glimt vs LASK Champions League kick-off?

Bodø/Glimt vs LASK kicks off at the Aspmyra Stadion in Bodø on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Aspmyra Stadion

How to buy Bodoe/Glimt vs LASK Champions League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the UEFA Champions League fixture between Bodø/Glimt and LASK at the Aspmyra Stadion, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Check the official websites of both FK Bodø/Glimt and LASK for direct ticket releases, member sales, and general public availability, as clubs typically manage the primary allocation for home and travelling supporters.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Bodoe/Glimt vs LASK Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price expectations for the UEFA Champions League match between Bodø/Glimt and LASK:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission: Typically range from roughly €40 to €150, heavily depending on category, seat location.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Longside Sections: Starting around €260 to €340.

Starting around Premium Seats and VIP packages: Range anywhere from €450 up to €1,400+ depending on demand and exact availability closer to matchday.

Bodoe/Glimt vs LASK Champions League: Everything you need to know

Bodoe/Glimt vs LASK Form

Bodø/Glimt have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-3 Champions League defeat to Napoli, but before that they beat Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in the same competition. They also recorded wins over Hamarkameratene (2-0) and Kristiansund BK (3-1) in the Eliteserien, along with a 6-2 cup victory over Rana FK. Across those five matches, Glimt scored 12 goals and conceded eight.

LASK have won two and lost two of their last five outings, with one win coming via a 3-2 Champions League victory over Sporting CP in their most recent fixture. That followed a 6-3 defeat to Liverpool and a 2-0 domestic loss to Rapid Wien. A 4-0 win over Austria Lustenau and a 2-1 friendly victory over First Vienna FC round out the run. LASK scored eleven goals and conceded thirteen across those five matches.

Bodoe/Glimt vs LASK: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No previous competitive meetings between Bodø/Glimt and LASK are recorded in the available data. This Champions League fixture at the Aspmyra Stadion represents the first recorded encounter between the two clubs.