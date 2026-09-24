How to get Bahrain vs UAE tickets: Gulf Cup prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Bahrain take on the United Arab Emirates in an exciting Group B encounter at the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah on September 27, 2026. This vital round-two fixture sees two ambitious regional sides go head-to-head in search of crucial tournament points.

GOAL provides all the key details you need to secure your seat at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. Discover official ticket purchasing channels, pricing options, and how to get your tickets today.

When is Bahrain vs UAE Gulf Cup kick-off?

Official broadcast information for Bahrain vs UAE is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

Gulf Cup - Game Week 2 27 Sept 2026 - 14:00

Where to buy Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the official WeBook ticketing platform, which serves as the primary distributor for 27th Arabian Gulf Cup games in Saudi Arabia. The official portal is your primary option to secure face-value seats during pre-sale and general public sale phases.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms like Grintahub are your way to go.

How much are Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official WeBook platform typically start at 15 SAR for general admission entry seating behind the goals, with prices increasing based on seat tier and section inside Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium.

On secondary marketplaces such as Grintahub, secondary market ticket prices currently start at 45 SAR per seat, with final rates fluctuating depending on seating section, tier, and real-time market demand.

Bahrain vs UAE Gulf Cup: Everything you need to know

Bahrain vs UAE Form

Bahrain have won one, drawn none, and lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their sole victory came against Sudan, a 3-1 win in the FIFA Arab Cup in December 2025. They scored seven goals across those five games but conceded eleven, including five against Algeria. Three consecutive defeats heading into this tournament underline the scale of the challenge facing their squad.

UAE have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia in the FIFA Arab Cup in December 2025, and they also drew 1-1 with Egypt earlier in that tournament. Their wins over Algeria and Kuwait, by scores of 1-1 on aggregate and 3-1 respectively, show a side capable of producing results against varied opposition. Their only defeat was a 3-0 loss to Morocco.

Bahrain vs UAE: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-0 win for UAE in a September 2025 friendly. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, UAE have won three and drawn one, with Bahrain claiming one victory, a 2-1 win in the Gulf Cup in January 2023. The sides drew 1-1 in a 2024 World Cup qualification match, and UAE won 2-0 in the reverse qualifier in November 2023.



