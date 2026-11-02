How to get Auxerre vs Paris FC tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Auxerre host Paris FC on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps in Auxerre.

In their most recent league encounter on February 8, 2026, at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps, the two sides played out a tightly contested 0-0 draw. Their historical head-to-head record is closely balanced, with Paris FC holding a slight historical edge over the decades.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Auxerre vs Paris FC, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Auxerre vs Paris FC Ligue 1 kick-off?

Auxerre vs Paris FC kicks off at Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps in Auxerre, on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 10 7 Nov 2026 - 11:15 Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps

How to buy Auxerre vs Paris FC Ligue 1 tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Ligue 1 match between AJ Auxerre and Paris FC at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most direct and reliable option is checking the official AJ Auxerre ticketing portal for standard matchday ticket releases, club member sales, and verified box office availability.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Auxerre vs Paris FC Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the upcoming Ligue 1 match between AJ Auxerre and Paris FC vary depending on whether you purchase through official club channels or secondary resale platforms.

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Goal Stands: Face-value tickets typically start between €10 and €25 .

Face-value tickets typically start between . Central Main-Stand Seating: Standard premium view tickets range from €35 to €60 .

Standard premium view tickets range from . VIP and Hospitality Packages: Premium matchday experiences with catering and exclusive lounge access start upwards of €2,508 for season-long packages or vary as individual match upgrades.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Entry / Upper Tiers: Generally start around €50 to €66 depending on inventory availability.

Generally start around depending on inventory availability. Average Market Price: Listings typically average around €65 to €75 .

Listings typically average around . Premium / Central Seating: High-demand central blocks or lower-tier seats near the midline can range from €100 to €150+.

Auxerre vs Paris FC Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Auxerre vs Paris FC Form

Auxerre have won three of their last five matches, with two defeats rounding out their recent record. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over Nice on September 12, and they followed that with a 2-1 victory over Brest on September 20. They did suffer losses to Lyon and Angers earlier in the run, going down 3-1 and 1-3 respectively, but a friendly win over Clermont Foot 4-3 on October 2 will have provided some confidence. Across those five matches, Auxerre scored 11 goals and conceded eight.

Paris FC have put together a strong sequence, winning three, drawing one, and losing none of their last four Ligue 1 matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Strasbourg on September 19, and they also claimed a notable 2-3 away victory at Marseille on September 6. They have kept two clean sheets in five matches and scored eight goals across that run, conceding just two.

Auxerre vs Paris FC: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides in Ligue 1 came on February 8, 2026, when the fixture at Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps ended 0-0. Before that, the reverse fixture in November 2025 also finished level at 1-1. Across their last five encounters in all competitions, Paris FC hold two wins to Auxerre's two, with one draw, and the series has been closely contested across both Ligue 1 and Ligue 2.