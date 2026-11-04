How to get Al-Ula FC vs Al Ahli tickets: King Cup prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The King’s Cup Round of 16 produces an intriguing knockout clash as ambitious underdogs Al Ula host Saudi giants Al Ahli at Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Medina. Saudi Arabia’s premier knockout competition brings high stakes, with both teams playing for a place in the quarter-finals.

GOAL has all of the essential ticketing details and guides you on how to secure tickets right now.

When is Al-Ula FC vs Al Ahli King Cup kick-off?

Al-Ula FC vs Al Ahli kicks off in the King Cup, with venue details to be confirmed closer to the fixture date.

King Cup - 1/8 1 Dec 2026 - 08:40

Where to buy Al Ula vs Al Ahli tickets?

Official tickets for King’s Cup fixtures are sold primarily through designated Saudi sports ticketing platforms such as Webook alongside host club box office channels. Supporters should check these official portals first during pre-sale and general sale phases to secure standard direct admission at face value.

GrintaHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. Finding the cheapest ticket through secondary platforms provides supporters with a reliable route to make sure they do not miss out when primary allocations run out.

How much are Al Ula vs Al Ahli tickets?

Ticket prices at the official ticket provider start at around 20 SAR to 40 SAR for general admission entry in standard sections, offering an affordable option for local supporters attending the cup tie.

On the secondary market like GrintaHub, ticket prices start at approximately 60 SAR, giving fans an alternative way to locate the cheapest ticket available if official allocations sell out.

Al-Ula FC vs Al Ahli King Cup: Everything you need to know

Al-Ula FC vs Al Ahli Form

Al-Ula have recorded one win and one defeat across their last two available fixtures, beating Al Fateh 3-0 in the King Cup before losing 3-1 to Crystal Palace in a pre-season friendly. Meaningful competitive form data beyond those two results is not available.

Al Ahli have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw against Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite, following a 6-1 league defeat to Al Shabab. Prior to that difficult spell, they beat Al-Gharafa 2-1, Al Khaleej 4-1, and Al-Fayha 3-2 in successive outings. Al Ahli scored ten goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Al-Ula FC vs Al Ahli: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Al-Ula FC and Al Ahli. Further historical context will be added as information becomes available closer to the fixture.