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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Qadsiah
Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium
team-logoAl Ittihad
Book Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to get Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah
Al Ittihad

Al Qadsiah take on Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Al-Qadsiah host Al-Ittihad at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in a fixture that says a lot about where Saudi football's power balance currently sits. Al-Qadsiah, only in their second ever Pro League season, finished a remarkable fourth last term under Brendan Rodgers, secured AFC Champions League Elite qualification, and even beat eventual champions Al-Nassr 3-1 along the way. Al-Ittihad, by contrast, endured a difficult campaign that ended in a fifth-placed finish and the departure of Sergio Conceicao, leaving new head coach Jens Wissing to try and restore the club to the standards its history demands.

GOAL has all the information you need to secure Al Qadsiah FC vs Al-Ittihad Club tickets right now, including kickoff details, ticket prices, and the best places to buy online.

When is Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League kick-off?

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 2
Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium

How to buy Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League tickets?

The most convenient way to secure tickets for this fixture is through Ticombo, which lists verified seating options for Al Qadsiah FC vs Al-Ittihad Club with instant online booking and secure checkout. Buying through Ticombo lets you browse available categories and confirm your seat without needing official club membership or waiting for a general sale window to open.

With Al-Qadsiah's stock rising fast after last season's fourth-placed finish, and Al-Ittihad still one of the best supported travelling sides in the league, demand for this fixture is expected to be stronger than a typical early season meeting between two mid-table clubs. Official tickets are usually released through the Saudi Pro League site and each club's own channels around 10 to 14 days before kickoff, so booking early through Ticombo is a sensible way to guarantee your seat.

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League TicketsBook tickets

How much do Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Saudi Pro League tickets remain some of the most affordable in world football, and this fixture is no exception.

  • General admission tickets for standard Saudi Pro League fixtures typically start from around SAR 30 to SAR 90 through official channels.
  • Premium and sideline seating categories generally range from SAR 250 to SAR 600.
  • VIP and hospitality options, including lounge access and catering, can exceed SAR 1,500.

As with any fixture involving one of Saudi football's traditional big clubs, prices can rise as the match approaches, so booking early through Ticombo is the best way to secure the lowest available price and the widest choice of seats.

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad Form

ALQ

ALQ - Form

ALH
W2-0
ITT
W1-5
LEV
L1-0
ALS
W1-3
ALT
W0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ITT

ITT - Form

ALQ
L1-5
MAL
D2-2
ALJ
W1-4
ALK
D1-1
ANA
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al QadsiahDrawAl Ittihad
2
1
2
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
1
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
5
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
2
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
1
FT
King Cup
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
3
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
1
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
3
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
1
FT
10Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored5/5

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
7601235+1818
W
L
W
W
W
2
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
7520126+617
W
W
W
D
W
3
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
7511167+916
D
W
L
W
W
4
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
7511168+816
D
W
W
W
W
5
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
7502136+715
W
W
W
L
L
6
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
74031610+612
W
L
W
L
L
7
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
73311210+212
L
W
D
W
D
8
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
732275+211
D
W
L
W
D
9
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
73221111011
D
D
W
L
L
10
Al HazemAl HazemALH
722379-28
L
W
D
D
L
11
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
7223816-88
W
D
L
W
D
12
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
7133711-46
D
L
D
W
D
13
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
7052310-75
D
D
L
L
D
14
Al ShababAl ShababALS
7043611-54
D
L
L
D
D
15
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
7034411-73
L
L
D
D
D
16
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
7034513-83
L
D
D
L
D
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
7034312-93
L
L
D
L
D
18
AbhaAbhaABH
7025513-82
D
L
L
L
D
AFC Champions League
Relegation


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