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Arabian Gulf League
team-logoAl-Nasr SC
team-logoKalba FC
Book Al-Nasr SC vs Al Ittihad Kalba Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to get Al-Nasr SC vs Al Ittihad Kalba tickets: ADNOC Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Arabian Gulf League
Al-Nasr SC
Kalba FC

Al-Nasr SC take on Al Ittihad Kalba in the Arabian Gulf League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Al Nasr Dubai open their 2026/27 UAE Pro League campaign at home to Ittihad Kalba on Friday, August 14, 2026, and tickets are on sale now for the season curtain-raiser at Al Maktoum Stadium. It is the first competitive fixture of the new season for both sides, and a chance for fans to see Al Nasr, the oldest club in the UAE, kick off their campaign on home turf.

GOAL has all the information you need to secure Al Nasr vs Kalba tickets right now, including kickoff time, ticket prices, and the best way to buy online.

Book Al-Nasr SC vs Al Ittihad TicketsBuy now

When is Al-Nasr SC vs Al Ittihad Kalba Arabian Gulf League kick-off?

How to buy Al-Nasr SC vs Al Ittihad Kalba Arabian Gulf League tickets?

Tickets for Al Nasr vs Kalba are available to buy online now through Platinumlist, the official ticketing platform handling sales for this fixture. Buying online in advance is the simplest and most reliable way to guarantee your seat.

  • Platinumlist offers instant confirmation and a choice of seating categories, including the Casual Ticket Office general admission option.
  • Tickets can also be purchased at the Al Maktoum Stadium box office on matchday, subject to availability.
  • As the opening match of the new season, demand is expected to be healthy, so buying ahead of matchday is recommended to secure your preferred seat.
Book Al-Nasr SC vs Al Ittihad TicketsBuy now

How much do Al-Nasr SC vs Al Ittihad Kalba Arabian Gulf League tickets cost?

Al Nasr vs Kalba tickets are among the most affordable live football options in Dubai, with home end prices starting from just 20 AED, making it an easy pick for a matchday outing.

  • Al Nasr Blues (Category 3): from 20 AED, the cheapest general admission option in the home end.
  • Al Nasr Victory (Category 2): 30 AED, covering sections 14, 15 and 16.
  • Premium A: 50 AED, for elevated seating closer to the halfway line.
  • Al Nasr Loyals:250 AED, the top home tier, offering the best sightlines in the stadium.
  • Away fans in Category 3 (Section 19) can expect tickets from 20 AED.

Several categories were already selling fast on the official booking page, so early purchase is recommended for fans wanting a specific seat. For the cheapest possible way in, Al Nasr Blues (Category 3) at 20 AED is the best value entry point for this fixture.

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Al-Nasr SC vs Al Ittihad Kalba Arabian Gulf League: Everything you need to know

Al-Nasr SC vs Al Ittihad Kalba Form

ALN

ALN - Form

ALD
W0-1
ALJ
W3-2
ALA
L2-1
KAL
W2-1
AJM
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
KAL

KAL - Form

ALW
D2-2
BAY
L1-2
ALK
D0-0
ALN
L2-1
ALW
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Al-Nasr SC vs Al Ittihad Kalba: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al-Nasr SCDrawKalba FC
4
1
0
Arabian Gulf League
Al-Nasr SC badge
Al-Nasr SC
ALN
2
Kalba FC badge
Kalba FC
KAL
1
FT
Arabian Gulf League
Kalba FC badge
Kalba FC
KAL
0
Al-Nasr SC badge
Al-Nasr SC
ALN
1
FT
Arabian Gulf League
Kalba FC badge
Kalba FC
KAL
2
Al-Nasr SC badge
Al-Nasr SC
ALN
3
FT
Arabian Gulf League
Al-Nasr SC badge
Al-Nasr SC
ALN
3
Kalba FC badge
Kalba FC
KAL
2
FT
Arabian Gulf League
Al-Nasr SC badge
Al-Nasr SC
ALN
2
Kalba FC badge
Kalba FC
KAL
2
FT
11Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

Al-Nasr SC vs Al Ittihad Kalba Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al-JaziraAl-JaziraALJ
5410112+913
D
W
W
W
W
2
Al-AinAl-AinALA
5410125+713
D
W
W
W
W
3
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCShabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCALA
5311105+510
D
L
W
W
W
4
Al-WaslAl-WaslALW
5311156+910
D
W
L
W
W
5
AjmanAjmanAJM
53021112-19
L
W
L
W
W
6
Al-WahdaAl-WahdaALW
530265+19
W
W
W
L
L
7
Sharjah Cultural ClubSharjah Cultural ClubALS
5302107+39
L
W
W
L
W
8
United FCUnited FCUFC
52121213-17
D
L
W
W
L
9
Al-Nasr SCAl-Nasr SCALN
512267-15
D
L
L
W
D
10
Kalba FCKalba FCKAL
5113613-74
W
L
L
L
D
11
KhorfakkanKhorfakkanALK
5113512-74
D
L
W
L
L
12
Al-DhafraAl-DhafraALD
510439-63
W
L
L
L
L
13
HattaHattaHAT
5104511-63
L
W
L
L
L
14
BaniyasBaniyasBAY
5014510-51
D
L
L
L
L
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