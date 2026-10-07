How to get Al Ittihad vs Neom SC tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Ittihad take on Neom SC on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

NEOM SC travels to Jeddah aiming to replicate the success of their previous encounter, a thrilling 4-3 victory over Al-Ittihad at the same venue in April 2026. Historical meetings between the two sides have proven to be high-scoring affairs, averaging 5.5 goals per match.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Ittihad vs Neom SC, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al Ittihad vs Neom SC Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Ittihad vs Neom SC takes place at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 13 5 Nov 2026 - 12:00 King Abdullah Sports City

How to buy Al Ittihad vs Neom SC Saudi Pro League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Saudi Pro League match between Al Ittihad and Neom SC (scheduled for November 5, 2026, at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah), you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Saudi Pro League matches primarily distribute tickets through authorized ticketing partners and official club platforms, serving as an official ticketing and resale platform provider in the region.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Al Ittihad vs Neom SC Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Al Ittihad vs Neom SC Saudi Pro League fixture depend on whether you purchase through official platforms or secondary resale markets:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Behind Goal: SAR 30 to SAR 50

Category 2 / Corners & Upper Sidelines: SAR 60 to SAR 90

Category 1 / Lower Main Stand: SAR 100 to SAR 150

VIP & Premium Hospitality: SAR 250 to SAR 500+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub list tickets based on market demand:

Category 3 / General Admission Resale: SAR 100 to SAR 200

Category 2 / Corners & Sidelines Resale: SAR 250 to SAR 450

Category 1 / Lower Main Stand Resale: SAR 450 to SAR 900+

VIP & Premium Hospitality Resale: SAR 1,000 to SAR 1,800+

Al Ittihad vs Neom SC Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Ittihad vs Neom SC: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Saudi Pro League on April 8, 2026, when Neom SC won 4-3 at King Abdullah Sports City — a high-scoring away victory that will give Galtier's side confidence heading into this return fixture. Before that, Al Ittihad won 3-1 when the sides met at Neom's ground on December 31, 2025. Across these two recorded meetings, each side has claimed one win, with Neom edging the aggregate goals tally.