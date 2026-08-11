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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl-Fayha
Majmaah Sports City
team-logoAl Hilal
Book Al Fayha vs Al Hilal Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to buy Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal tickets: Saudi Pro League Dates, ticket prices & more

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Tickets
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal
Al-Fayha
S. Al-Dawsari

Here’s exactly how you can secure tickets to Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal

The Saudi Pro League returns for the 2026/27 season, and Al-Hilal’s first away test takes them north of the capital to face Al-Fayha in Matchweek 2. Following the conclusion of the 2025/26 campaign in May 2026, where Al-Hilal secured a 1–0 victory on the final day at Al Majma'ah—the two sides meet again early in the new campaign.

Under manager Simone Inzaghi and featuring summer addition Crysencio Summerville alongside Darwin Núñez, Rúben Neves, and Theo Hernández, Al-Hilal are looking to set a strong early pace.

GOAL has all the information you need on ticket releases, the best platforms for secure purchases, and the most competitive prices. 

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When is Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal?

Date & TimeFixtureLocationTickets
Thursday, August 20, 2026Al-Fayha vs Al-HilalAl Majma'ah Sports City, Al Majma'ahTickets

Where to buy Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal tickets?

Finding tickets for Al-Hilal matches can be notoriously difficult due to their massive fan base and the presence of international superstars like Neymar, Aleksandar Mitrović, and Rúben Neves. 

For this specific away fixture at Al-Fayha, tickets are primarily distributed through official Saudi Pro League channels and the home club’s ticketing platforms.

However, for fans who miss the initial general sale or those traveling from outside Saudi Arabia who require a more guaranteed secondary market option, Ticombo offers a secure environment to purchase tickets even when the primary box office is sold out.

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How much are Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal tickets?

Ticket prices for the Saudi Pro League vary depending on the category of the match and the profile of the visiting team. When Al-Hilal is the opponent, prices typically see a slight increase due to the high demand. For the clash at Al Majma'ah Sports City, Al-Fayha aims to keep football accessible while managing the logistical requirements of a high-profile game.

  • Official Platforms: Primary tickets are released via the official Saudi Pro League (SPL) portal and Al-Fayha's official ticketing platform.
  • Club Memberships: Official Al-Hilal members receive early access to away-block allocations before general sales open.
  • Secondary Market: If primary allocations sell out, reliable secondary platforms such as Ticombo offer verified resale options.
  • Ticket CategoryPrice Range (SAR)Seating & Experience
    Category 330 – 75 SARGeneral admission; behind the goals
    Category 2100 – 250 SARPremium sideline seating with clear views
    Category 1 & Gold300 – 600 SARPrime central view along the main stands
    VIP & Hospitality1,000+ SARPremium lounge access with inclusive catering

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Everything you need to know about Al Majma'ah Sports City

Al Majma'ah Sports City is the proud home of Al-Fayha FC. Located in Al Majma'ah, approximately 200 kilometers north of Riyadh, it serves as a vital sporting hub for the region. 

While it may not have the massive capacity of the King Fahd International Stadium, its compact nature creates an intimidating and electric environment for visiting teams.

The stadium underwent renovations to meet the high standards of the Saudi Pro League, ensuring that facilities for fans, media, and players are top-tier. With a capacity of around 7,000 spectators, every seat offers a close-up view of the action, making it one of the most intimate venues to watch the likes of Al-Hilal's superstars.

For fans traveling from Riyadh, the drive takes about two hours via the Route 60 highway. There is ample parking around the sports complex, but it is advised to arrive at least 90 minutes before kickoff to avoid local traffic congestion. Inside the stadium, you will find various food and beverage kiosks serving local favorites and standard matchday snacks, catering to the family-friendly atmosphere that the Saudi Pro League is famous for.

Remember to dress comfortably as evening temperatures in the desert can drop, even after a warm day. Supporting the home team or the visiting giants at Al Majma'ah Sports City is a unique experience that captures the true essence of Saudi Arabian football culture.

Frequently asked questions

Official match tickets typically go on sale between seven and ten days before the fixture. For high-profile matches involving Al-Hilal, demand is exceptionally high, and tickets often sell out within minutes of the general release on local platforms like Webook.

 

If you miss the initial general sale, StubHub is the most reliable secondary marketplace. It offers a secure way to purchase verified tickets from other fans and is particularly useful for international supporters or those who want to guarantee their seat in advance.

Yes, premium and VIP hospitality packages are usually available. these include perks such as padded seating with the best views of the pitch, access to climate-controlled lounges, and inclusive food and beverages. These can be purchased through official club channels or specialized sports travel providers.

 

Tickets for the Saudi Pro League are primarily issued as mobile E-tickets. Once purchased, you will receive a QR code via email or through the ticketing app. You simply need to present this code on your smartphone at the stadium gates for scanning.

 

The most budget-friendly option is to purchase Category 3 (General Admission) tickets during the initial primary sale. These are often priced between 30 SAR and 75 SAR. If those are sold out, look for the "Behind Goal" sections on StubHub, which typically offer the lowest price point for secondary market tickets.

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