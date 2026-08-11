How to buy Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal tickets: Saudi Pro League Dates, ticket prices & more

The Saudi Pro League returns for the 2026/27 season, and Al-Hilal’s first away test takes them north of the capital to face Al-Fayha in Matchweek 2. Following the conclusion of the 2025/26 campaign in May 2026, where Al-Hilal secured a 1–0 victory on the final day at Al Majma'ah—the two sides meet again early in the new campaign.

Under manager Simone Inzaghi and featuring summer addition Crysencio Summerville alongside Darwin Núñez, Rúben Neves, and Theo Hernández, Al-Hilal are looking to set a strong early pace.

GOAL has all the information you need on ticket releases, the best platforms for secure purchases, and the most competitive prices.

When is Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Thursday, August 20, 2026 Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal Al Majma'ah Sports City, Al Majma'ah Tickets

Where to buy Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal tickets?

Finding tickets for Al-Hilal matches can be notoriously difficult due to their massive fan base and the presence of international superstars like Neymar, Aleksandar Mitrović, and Rúben Neves.

For this specific away fixture at Al-Fayha, tickets are primarily distributed through official Saudi Pro League channels and the home club’s ticketing platforms.

However, for fans who miss the initial general sale or those traveling from outside Saudi Arabia who require a more guaranteed secondary market option, Ticombo offers a secure environment to purchase tickets even when the primary box office is sold out.

How much are Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal tickets?

Ticket prices for the Saudi Pro League vary depending on the category of the match and the profile of the visiting team. When Al-Hilal is the opponent, prices typically see a slight increase due to the high demand. For the clash at Al Majma'ah Sports City, Al-Fayha aims to keep football accessible while managing the logistical requirements of a high-profile game.

Official Platforms: Primary tickets are released via the official Saudi Pro League (SPL) portal and Al-Fayha's official ticketing platform.

Club Memberships: Official Al-Hilal members receive early access to away-block allocations before general sales open.

Secondary Market: If primary allocations sell out, reliable secondary platforms such as Ticombo offer verified resale options.

offer verified resale options. Ticket Category Price Range (SAR) Seating & Experience Category 3 30 – 75 SAR General admission; behind the goals Category 2 100 – 250 SAR Premium sideline seating with clear views Category 1 & Gold 300 – 600 SAR Prime central view along the main stands VIP & Hospitality 1,000+ SAR Premium lounge access with inclusive catering

Everything you need to know about Al Majma'ah Sports City

Al Majma'ah Sports City is the proud home of Al-Fayha FC. Located in Al Majma'ah, approximately 200 kilometers north of Riyadh, it serves as a vital sporting hub for the region.

While it may not have the massive capacity of the King Fahd International Stadium, its compact nature creates an intimidating and electric environment for visiting teams.

The stadium underwent renovations to meet the high standards of the Saudi Pro League, ensuring that facilities for fans, media, and players are top-tier. With a capacity of around 7,000 spectators, every seat offers a close-up view of the action, making it one of the most intimate venues to watch the likes of Al-Hilal's superstars.

For fans traveling from Riyadh, the drive takes about two hours via the Route 60 highway. There is ample parking around the sports complex, but it is advised to arrive at least 90 minutes before kickoff to avoid local traffic congestion. Inside the stadium, you will find various food and beverage kiosks serving local favorites and standard matchday snacks, catering to the family-friendly atmosphere that the Saudi Pro League is famous for.

Remember to dress comfortably as evening temperatures in the desert can drop, even after a warm day. Supporting the home team or the visiting giants at Al Majma'ah Sports City is a unique experience that captures the true essence of Saudi Arabian football culture.