Al Fateh take on Al Khaleej on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Sport City Stadium in Hofuf.

Over their past 14 meetings, Al Fateh has recorded 8 victories compared to Al Khaleej's 3, alongside 3 draws. In their most recent league fixture on April 24, 2026, Al Fateh secured a narrow 1–0 home victory at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Fateh vs Al Khaleej, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al Fateh FC vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Fateh vs Al Khaleej takes place at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Sport City Stadium in Hofuf, on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 10 18 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Sport City Stadium

How to buy Al Fateh FC vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Saudi Pro League match between Al Fateh FC and Al Khaleej, you can purchase online through the official Saudi Pro League ticketing platforms or secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo.

1. Official & Authorized Online Platforms

Al Fateh FC typically lists ticket inventory on the Saudi Pro League's official ticketing portals or through their dedicated club ticketing platform.

2. Secondary Ticket Platforms

If the match sells out on primary channels, fans can turn to secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy tickets listed by other supporters, though prices may fluctuate higher or lower than face value depending on overall demand for the fixture.

How much do Al Fateh FC vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Saudi Pro League match between Al Fateh FC and Al Khaleej depend on the seating category and purchase platform:

1. Category 1 (Standard Seating) Standard admission tickets for regular seating areas typically cost between 30 SAR and 50 SAR. These tickets cover general home and away fan sections behind the goals or in the upper tier corners.

2. Category 2 (Premium / Main Stand) Mid-range tickets located along the side of the pitch with central views generally range from 75 SAR to 150 SAR.

3. VIP & Hospitality VIP seating and hospitality packages usually start from 300 SAR and can go up to 1,000 SAR or more, depending on the included lounge access and catering services.

4. Secondary Ticket Platforms On secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo, prices typically range from 100 SAR to 450+ SAR depending on demand, seat location, and how close it is to matchday.

Al Fateh FC vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Fateh FC vs Al Khaleej Form

Al Fateh have taken zero wins from their last five Saudi Pro League matches, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent game ended in a 1-2 loss to Al Diriyah, and they drew 0-0 with Al-Taawoun in the fixture before that. Across the five matches, Al Fateh scored three goals and conceded four, reflecting a side that has struggled at both ends.

Al Khaleej have also failed to win in their last five league outings, collecting three draws and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Al Riyadh, while their heaviest loss in the run came against Al Hilal, a 1-5 defeat. They scored five goals and conceded six across the five games.

Al Fateh FC vs Al Khaleej: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came on April 24, 2026, when Al Fateh won 1-0 at home in the Saudi Pro League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Al Fateh have won three times and Al Khaleej once, with one match also going in Al Fateh's favour on the road. Al Fateh have generally held the upper hand in this fixture, including a commanding 5-1 win at Al Khaleej's ground in April 2025.