How to get Al-Ettifaq vs Al Hilal tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The Saudi Pro League showdown between Al-Ettifaq and Al-Hilal brings high-energy action to Dammam as two iconic clubs go head-to-head at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium. Featuring world-class international talent, this fixture regularly delivers intense competition on the pitch and incredible atmospheres in the stands.

GOAL provides all the necessary details on match scheduling, ticket prices, and how to secure your seats online right now.

When is Al-Ettifaq vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 13 5 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium

How to buy Al-Ettifaq vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League tickets?

When looking to purchase tickets for a Saudi Pro League fixture like Al-Taawoun versus Al-Ettifaq, fans typically use the following options and avenues:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Primary Ticketing Platform: The Saudi Pro League partners with official authorized ticketing portals to distribute primary match tickets directly from the host clubs.

Club Box Office / Stadium Portal: You can check the official websites or ticketing channels of the hosting club (Al-Taawoun for home matches at King Abdullah Sport City in Buraidah) for direct box office announcements and release schedules.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Al-Ettifaq vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

To purchase tickets for an Al-Taawoun vs. Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League fixture, you can utilize official primary avenues or trusted secondary ticket marketplaces.

1. Official Club Channels

VIP & Premium Hospitality: SAR 250 – SAR 500+

Category 1 / Lower Main Stand: SAR 100 – SAR 150

Category 2 / Corners & Upper Sidelines: SAR 60 – SAR 90

Category 3 / Behind Goal: SAR 30 – SAR 50

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub list tickets based on market demand:

VIP & Premium Hospitality: SAR 500 – SAR 1,500+

Category 1 / Lower Main Stand: SAR 250 – SAR 450

Category 2 / Corners & Stand Sections: SAR 90 – SAR 200

Category 3 / Behind Goal: SAR 30 – SAR 80

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Hilal Form

Al-Ettifaq head into this match with a modest run of one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five Saudi Pro League outings. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw with Al Qadsiah on September 11, and they also drew 0-0 with Al-Faisaly before that. A 1-0 win at Abha represents their only victory in that stretch, while defeats to Al Diriyah and Al Nassr — the latter 3-2 — highlight the inconsistency Papas is working to address. Across those five matches, Al-Ettifaq scored four goals and conceded nine.

Al Hilal have been considerably more convincing, collecting four wins from five across all competitions with their only loss a 2-0 reverse at Neom SC on September 7. They bounced back with a 2-0 win over Al Shabab and a commanding 6-0 victory against Al-Taawoun in the league, before defeating Al-Gharafa 2-1 in the AFC Champions League Elite on September 15. Inzaghi's side scored 11 goals and conceded four across that five-match run, with three clean sheets underlining their defensive solidity.







