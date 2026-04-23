How to buy AFC Champions League Elite Final 2026 tickets: Al-Ahli Saudi FC vs FC Machida Zelvia ticket prices & more

The pinnacle of Asian club football is here. The inaugural season of the rebranded AFC Champions League Elite (ACLE) reaches its dramatic conclusion in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as local giants Al-Ahli Saudi FC prepare to host the tournament’s surprise package, FC Machida Zelvia.

For fans looking to be part of this historic night on April 25, the demand for tickets has reached unprecedented levels. With the Shining Jewel expected to be at its 60,000-capacity limit, securing your seat early is essential. GOAL has tracked every update, from official primary releases to the secondary markets, to ensure you don’t miss out on seeing Al-Ahli lift the trophy or Machida Zelvia complete their fairytale run. Here is your comprehensive guide to securing AFC Champions League Elite Final tickets right now.

When is the AFC Champions League Elite Final 2026?

The grand finale is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, 2026. As the culmination of a centralized final stage in Saudi Arabia, the match will be the focal point of the Asian football calendar. Fans should plan for a late evening kickoff to account for the local climate and broadcast requirements.

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets April 25, 2026 - 21:00 (Local) Al-Ahli Saudi FC vs FC Machida Zelvia King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah Tickets

Where to buy AFC Champions League Elite Final tickets?

Tickets for the AFC Champions League Elite Final are available through two primary channels. For local fans and those with access to Saudi payment systems, the WeBook platform serves as the official primary ticketing partner for major sporting events in the Kingdom. Due to the high profile of Al-Ahli, primary tickets are expected to sell out within minutes of release.

For international supporters, fans traveling from Japan, or those who missed the initial primary window, Ticombo is your best bet. It offers a secure platform for verified sellers to list tickets, providing a vital lifeline for fans who need guaranteed entry. Unlike unverified social media sellers, Ticombo provides a buyer protection guarantee, which is crucial given the high stakes of this final.

How much are AFC Champions League Elite Final tickets?

The AFC and local organizers have aimed to keep the final accessible while also offering premium experiences for those looking for luxury. Prices fluctuate based on demand, but the current market rates are as follows:

Category 3 (Behind the Goals): Starting from approximately SAR 195 ($52) . These are the most affordable tickets and are perfect for the vocal Al-Ahli supporters.

Starting from approximately . These are the most affordable tickets and are perfect for the vocal Al-Ahli supporters. Category 2 (Corner Seating): Typically priced between SAR 350 and SAR 500 .

Typically priced between . Category 1 (Sideline/Main Stand): Prices range from SAR 600 to SAR 900 , offering the best tactical views of the pitch.

Prices range from , offering the best tactical views of the pitch. Hospitality & VIP Suites: For those seeking the ultimate matchday experience, VIP packages including fine dining and padded seating start from SAR 1,500 ($400) and can go up to SAR 2,250 ($600) for the most exclusive suites.

The cheapest tickets are currently listed around the $52 mark on secondary platforms, but as the match date approaches, these prices are expected to rise significantly. If you are looking for the best value, booking now is highly recommended.

How can I get AFC Champions League Elite tickets?

Securing your spot at the King Abdullah Sports City requires a proactive approach. Follow these steps to ensure you don't miss out:

Monitor Official Channels: Keep an eye on the Al-Ahli Saudi FC official social media accounts and the WeBook app. Announcements for general sale windows often happen with very little lead time. Use Resale Sites: If you cannot secure tickets through the primary ballot, head directly to Ticombo. It is the premier destination for verified resale, ensuring you don't fall victim to scams. Act Fast on Category 3: The cheapest tickets always go first. If your budget is a priority, focus on the upper tiers of the stadium where prices are lowest. Check for Hospitality: Sometimes, when standard tickets are sold out, hospitality packages remain available. While more expensive, they guarantee entry and a higher level of comfort.

Everything you need to know about King Abdullah Sports City

Known affectionately as Al-Jawhara or The Shining Jewel, King Abdullah Sports City is one of the most technologically advanced stadiums in the Middle East. Located approximately 30 kilometers north of central Jeddah, the stadium is the heart of a massive sports complex and has a seating capacity of over 60,000.

The stadium’s design is inspired by local coral and mashrabiya patterns, providing a unique aesthetic that glows brilliantly at night. For the 2026 ACLE Final, the atmosphere will be electric. Al-Ahli fans are known for their spectacular tifo displays and deafening chants, which are amplified by the stadium's enclosed roof design, creating a true cauldron of sound.

Travel and Access: Fans traveling to the stadium are advised to use ride-sharing apps like Uber or Careem, as parking can become extremely congested on match days. There are dedicated fan zones outside the stadium, opening four hours before kickoff, offering food, merchandise, and entertainment. Ensure you have your digital ticket ready on your mobile device, as the stadium uses dynamic QR codes for entry, meaning paper printouts may not be accepted.

Whether you are a die-hard Al-Ahli supporter or a neutral fan wanting to witness Asian football history, the 2026 AFC Champions League Elite Final is an event you cannot afford to miss. Secure your tickets today and prepare for an unforgettable night in Jeddah.