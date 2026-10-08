How to secure Manchester United FC premium tickets: Hospitality tickets, Old Trafford information, executive box prices and more

Skip the ticket ballot hassle: booking Manchester United hospitality gives you a guaranteed, direct line into Old Trafford without wrestling with membership lotteries or complex point requirements.

Even with a stadium capacity exceeding 74,000, snagging standard match tickets for high-stakes Premier League clashes or European fixtures remains incredibly tough. Official matchday packages remove the stress - delivering confirmed seats, executive dining, inclusive drinks, and unbeatable pitch views.

At a glance: Old Trafford Hospitality, Premium Tickets & VIP Packages

Premium Package Category Price Range (per person)* Location Inclusions Kit Room / Salford Suite Lounge £250 – £495 North West Quadrant / SAF Stand Padded Tier 2/3 seat, street food, cash bar, match programme Victoria Warehouse Off-Site Lounge £295 – £580 Off-site (5-min walk) Sir Bobby Charlton Stand seat, street food stalls, inclusive drinks Museum Experience & Red Café Club Level & Experience £350 – £650 Sir Alex Ferguson Stand SAF Stand padded seat, full 3-floor museum entry, buffet, legend Q&A Knights Lounge & Centennial Dining £650 – £1,250 North East Quadrant / SAF Stand 3-course chef dining, open bar, halfway-line padded seating The Gallery & Heritage Club Premium £1,200 – £2,500 SAF Stand / SBC Stand 4/5-course fine dining, champagne reception, central executive seats Private Executive Boxes (8–10+ Guests) Box £8,500 – £22,000 (per box) East Stand / SBC Stand Enclosed private suite, personal host, custom dining, balcony seats

*Prices fluctuate depending on fixture tiering (Category A vs. Category B/C).

How to book Manchester United premium tickets?

Match Breaks & Hotel Packages SportsBreaks Official partner of Manchester United, offering complete matchday ticket and overnight hotel packages

Guaranteed Old Trafford match tickets paired with hand-picked central Manchester hotel accommodations

Ticket options span East Stand and North East Quadrant seating to Red Café hospitality in the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand From £189 View Match Breaks Official Hospitality & Premium Seat Unique Authorized digital hospitality partner providing direct, instant access to official Old Trafford VIP packages and matchday suites

Verified access to official experiences including the Seat Unique Club, International Suite, Red Café, and Museum Experience

Premium perks ranging from padded Sir Alex Ferguson Stand seating to open bars, chef-curated dining, and ex-player Q&As From £199 Secure Packages Hospitality & VIP Reseller StubHub Global fan-to-fan ticket exchange platform for both home and away Manchester United FC fixtures

Secondary market access for sold-out fixtures across Old Trafford, from general admission to VIP suites

Every order fully covered and protected by the 100% StubHub FanProtect™ Guarantee From £125 Book VIP Match Breaks & Hotel Packages SportsBreaks Official partner of Manchester United, offering complete matchday ticket and overnight hotel packages

Guaranteed Old Trafford match tickets paired with hand-picked central Manchester hotel accommodations

Ticket options span East Stand and North East Quadrant seating to Red Café hospitality in the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand From £189 View Match Breaks Official Hospitality & Premium Seat Unique Authorized digital hospitality partner providing direct, instant access to official Old Trafford VIP packages and matchday suites

Verified access to official experiences including the Seat Unique Club, International Suite, Red Café, and Museum Experience

Premium perks ranging from padded Sir Alex Ferguson Stand seating to open bars, chef-curated dining, and ex-player Q&As From £199 Secure Packages Hospitality & VIP Reseller StubHub Global fan-to-fan ticket exchange platform for both home and away Manchester United FC fixtures

Secondary market access for sold-out fixtures across Old Trafford, from general admission to VIP suites

Every order fully covered and protected by the 100% StubHub FanProtect™ Guarantee From £125 Book VIP Match Breaks & Hotel Packages SportsBreaks Official partner of Manchester United, offering complete matchday ticket and overnight hotel packages

Guaranteed Old Trafford match tickets paired with hand-picked central Manchester hotel accommodations

Ticket options span East Stand and North East Quadrant seating to Red Café hospitality in the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand From £189 View Match Breaks

Next matches MUN Premier League 12:30 TOT

How much are Manchester United FC hospitality and premium tickets?

Prices for Manchester United matchday hospitality range depending on match tiering (Category A rivalries vs. Category B/C fixtures), food options (relaxed street-food stalls to multi-course fine dining), and seat location (upper tier quadrants to halfway line seats):

Informal Sports Bars & Contemporary Lounges (£250 – £495 per person): Entry-level spaces like The Kit Room or Salford Suite. Includes padded seats in the upper tiers, informal street food options, and pay-bar access.

Off-Site Lounges & Experiential Packages (£295 – £650 per person): Distinctive options such as Victoria Warehouse or the Old Trafford Museum Experience in the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand. Features interactive club exhibits, hot buffet spreads, complimentary drinks, and pre-match Q&As with former players.

Fine Dining & Midfield Lounges (£650 – £1,250 per person): Mid-tier luxury settings including the Knights Lounge, Centennial Suite, or Evolution Restaurant. Delivers gourmet three-course menus, inclusive bar tabs, and prime view seats along the touchline.

Ultra-VIP Flagship Lounges (£1,200 – £2,500+ per person): Top-tier spaces such as The Gallery or the Heritage Club. Offers champagne receptions, chef-crafted four or five-course meals, official gifts, and luxury padded seats near the Directors' Box.

Private Executive Boxes (£8,500 – £22,000 per box): Exclusive 8 to 10+ guest suites along the East Stand and Sir Bobby Charlton Stand. Includes bespoke dining, private host service, and dedicated balcony seating directly outside your suite window.

What premium packages are available at Manchester United FC?

Private Executive Boxes (8–10+ Guests)

Set along exclusive box levels in the East and Sir Bobby Charlton Stands, private suites offer total privacy alongside direct outdoor seating.

Pricing: From £8,500 per box (8 to 10+ guests)

What's included: Enclosed private suite with pitch views, personal host and waiter service, multi-course dining or buffet spreads, stocked private bar, matchday programmes, and appearances from former United players.

Flagship VIP Suites

Tailored for executive hosting, special occasions, or fans seeking premier gastronomy paired with central halfway-line sightlines.

Pricing: The Gallery from £1,200 per person | Heritage Club from £1,500 per person

What's included: Seating located near the Directors' Lounge, champagne reception, five-course fine dining, complimentary bar with spirits and wines, commemorative gifts, and pre-match tactical breakdowns.

Dining & Experiential Lounges

Ideal for fans who want rich club heritage, top-tier food, or immersive matchday entertainment:

Pricing: Knights Lounge (£650 – £1,100) | Museum Experience (From £350) | Red Café (From £330)

What's included: Gourmet multi-course menus, open bar packages, live Q&As with United legends, and premium padded seating in the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand.

Informal & High-Value Hospitality

Flexible and lively hospitality ideal for families, local fans, and international supporters:

Pricing: Victoria Warehouse (£295 – £580) | The Kit Room (£250 – £495) | Salford Suite (£228 – £450)

What's included:

Padded seats across the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand, Sir Alex Ferguson Stand, or North West Quadrant

Suite access starting 3 hours before kickoff and lasting up to 1 hour after the match

Street-food vouchers, hot buffets, or casual dining counters

Access to cash bar facilities or complimentary drink options based on tier

Official matchday souvenir programme

What to know about Old Trafford stands & views?

Old Trafford’s four distinct stands each offer a unique vantage point:

Sir Alex Ferguson Stand (North Stand): The massive three-tier stand containing top executive suites, The Gallery, and the Manchester United Museum. Middle-tier seating provides exceptional tactical views of the pitch.

Sir Bobby Charlton Stand (South Stand): Spanning the main touchline, housing the dugouts, tunnel, and Directors' Box. Tier 1 seats offer an intimate perspective of the technical area.

Stretford End (West Stand): The historic epicenter of Old Trafford's atmosphere. Quadrant lounges nearby let fans soak up the noise while enjoying premium amenities.

East Stand (SCORE Stand): Offers elevated quadrant seats and executive boxes directly overlooking the Sir Matt Busby Way entrance and Trinity Statue outside.

How to get Manchester United Women’s (WSL) hospitality & premium tickets?

For fans looking to experience Old Trafford hospitality at a lower price point, Manchester United Women’s Super League (WSL) and cup matches played at Old Trafford provide a great route.

Packages for women's fixtures feature Sir Alex Ferguson Stand lounge access, quality buffet spreads, and padded seats at family-friendly rates - making them a hit for youth teams and family outings.

Dress Code: What should I wear with Manchester United premium tickets?

Informal Tier (Kit Room / Salford Suite / Victoria Warehouse): Smart casual. Official Manchester United shirts and team wear are permitted. Tracksuits, gym kit, away team apparel, or rival colors are strictly banned.

Formal Lounges & Boxes (The Gallery / Knights Lounge / Executive Boxes): Smart casual to formal. Smart trousers or neat jeans, collared shirts or smart knitwear, and clean shoes or plain smart trainers. Football shirts are not permitted in top-tier fine-dining suites.

Transport: How to get to Old Trafford with premium tickets?

Hospitality suites open 3 hours prior to kickoff and stay open for up to 1 hour after the final whistle.

Arriving: The easiest way to travel is via the Manchester Metrolink. Trams run from Manchester Piccadilly or Victoria to Old Trafford station (7-minute walk), Wharfside (5-minute walk), or Exchange Quay (10-minute walk).

Departing: Tram station queues after the match can be very busy. Since your hospitality pass gives you access to the lounge post-match, stay inside, watch live post-game analysis on lounge screens, and let station crowds disperse before making your way back to the city center.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When do I receive my electronic tickets?

Official Manchester United FC hospitality e-tickets are sent via email to the primary booker approximately 3 to 5 days prior to kickoff. E-tickets can be added to your mobile wallet (Apple Wallet / Google Wallet) or scanned at stadium turnstiles as PDF barcodes.

What happens if the match date changes for television broadcast?

Premier League matches are frequently moved for live TV coverage (shifting to Friday night, Saturday, Sunday, or Monday slots). Hospitality tickets automatically remain valid for the new kickoff time. Make sure to keep travel plans flexible.

Are children allowed in Old Trafford hospitality lounges?

Yes. Children are welcome throughout all Old Trafford hospitality lounges. All attendees must have a valid hospitality ticket regardless of age, and children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.



