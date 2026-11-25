The road to Brazil reaches its dramatic climax as the Women's World Cup 2027 Qualifiers enter their decisive European play-off round. Sixteen nations, including England, Sweden, Italy, and the Netherlands, are battling across two legs for the final seven direct spots at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.
With Spain, France, Germany, and Denmark already qualified from the league stage, the stakes have never been higher. From Wembley Stadium to Aviva Stadium, huge crowds are expected to pack Europe's biggest venues.
GOAL has all the latest fixture details, pricing, and tips to help you secure the cheapest tickets right now.
When are the Women's World Cup 2027 Qualifiers?
The second and final round of the European Women's World Cup 2027 Qualifiers takes place over two legs on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, and Saturday, December 5, 2026. Below is the complete schedule of upcoming fixtures, kick-off times (CET), and venues.
Date & Time
Fixture
Location
Tickets
Dec 1, 2026, 17:00 CET
Slovenia vs Netherlands
Sportni park Domzale, Domzale
Dec 1, 2026, 17:30 CET
Finland vs Italy
Helsinki Football Stadium, Helsinki
Dec 1, 2026, 18:00 CET
Ukraine vs England
Pinatar Arena, San Pedro del Pinatar
Dec 1, 2026, 18:00 CET
Portugal vs Iceland
Estadio D. Afonso Henriques, Guimaraes
Dec 1, 2026, 18:00 CET
Poland vs Republic of Ireland
Polsat Plus Arena Gdansk, Gdansk
Dec 1, 2026, 19:00 CET
Switzerland vs Austria
Stadion Wankdorf, Bern
Dec 1, 2026, 20:15 CET
Wales vs Norway
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff
Dec 1, 2026, 20:25 CET
Scotland vs Sweden
The Marbill Coaches Stadium, Dumbarton
Dec 5, 2026, 15:00 CET
Iceland vs Portugal
Laugardalsvollur, Reykjavik
Dec 5, 2026, 16:00 CET
Sweden vs Scotland
Stockholm Arena, Stockholm
Dec 5, 2026, 16:10 CET
Austria vs Switzerland
Franz-Horr-Stadion, Vienna
Dec 5, 2026, 17:00 CET
Norway vs Wales
Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo
Dec 5, 2026, 18:00 CET
Republic of Ireland vs Poland
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Dec 5, 2026, 18:00 CET
Netherlands vs Slovenia
Stadion Galgenwaard, Utrecht
Dec 5, 2026, 18:30 CET
England vs Ukraine
Wembley Stadium, London
Dec 5, 2026, 21:15 CET
Italy vs Finland
Stadio Erasmo Iacovone, Taranto
Where to buy Women's World Cup 2027 Qualifiers tickets?
Official tickets for the Women's World Cup 2027 Qualifiers are sold directly through the respective host national football associations and their primary ticketing partners, such as Wembley Stadium and Ticketmaster for England, the FAI for the Republic of Ireland, the FAW for Wales, and the Norwegian FA portal for Norway.
Priority pre-sale windows were initially made available to official supporters club members and early-bird registrants following the play-off draw. General sale is now open across all host portals, with digital mobile tickets and PDF passes issued ahead of matchday.
Because these decisive second-leg clashes attract massive demand, Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.
How much are Women's World Cup 2027 Qualifiers tickets?
Watching international women's football live remains one of the most affordable experiences in world sport, with face-value prices varying by host stadium and seating category.
- England vs Ukraine (Wembley Stadium): Official adult general admission tickets start at around $19 and go up to $75, while concession seats for under-16s, students, and seniors start from roughly $6.
- Norway vs Wales (Ullevaal Stadion): Official adult tickets through the Norwegian FA start at approximately $18, with children's tickets available for around $9.
- Other European Venues: Across host associations in Ireland, Poland, Sweden, and the Netherlands, standard general admission seats typically start between $15 and $25 depending on the stadium tier.
If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like Ticombo provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats, with tickets currently starting from $35.
Everything you need to know about Women's World Cup 2027 Qualifiers
The 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil marks the first time the tournament will be hosted in South America, and Europe has 11 direct qualification spots plus one inter-confederation play-off berth up for grabs.
Following the Nations League-style qualifying league phase that ran from March to June 2026, four European heavyweights booked their flights to Brazil early by topping their League A groups: reigning world champions Spain, France, Germany, and Denmark.
The remaining contenders battled through Round 1 of the play-offs in October 2026, setting up eight blockbuster two-legged ties in Round 2. England cruised past Greece 8-1 on aggregate to set up a reunion with Ukraine, while the Republic of Ireland face Poland after the Polish side edged past Belgium in a dramatic penalty shootout.
There is an extra layer of drama in Round 2. While eight teams will win their ties on aggregate, only the seven highest-ranked winners based on the overall European Qualifiers league standings will qualify directly for Brazil 2027. The lowest-ranked play-off winner will advance to the FIFA inter-confederation play-offs in February 2027 for one final shot at the finals.