How to get UEFA Europa League 2026/27 tickets: Confirmed schedule, team information & more

With the league phase kicking off this September, the opening fixtures will set the tone for the 36 teams on the road to the final.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the UEFA Europa League drama. Let GOAL guide you through where to buy tickets and what to expect.

What teams are playing in the Europa League?

The 2026/27 UEFA Europa League features 36 teams competing in a single, unified league phase format.

Twelve clubs qualified directly via domestic cup victories and high league finishes across Europe's top divisions:

England (Premier League): AFC Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Sunderland

Spain (La Liga): Celta Vigo, Real Sociedad

Germany (Bundesliga): Bayer Leverkusen, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Italy (Serie A): AC Milan, Juventus

France (Ligue 1): Olympique Marseille, Stade Rennais

Netherlands (Eredivisie): AZ Alkmaar

The remaining 24 spots in the 36-team league phase are determined as follows:

UEFA Conference League Title Winners: Automatic entry slot into the league phase.

Qualifying & Play-off Rounds (12 Teams): Clubs progressing through the summer qualifiers - including sides like Rangers, Beşiktaş, Red Bull Salzburg, and Ferencváros.

Champions League Play-off Transfers (11 Teams): Clubs transferring into the Europa League following the final UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds.

What is the UEFA Europa League 2026 fixture schedule?

The competition’s new unified league phase format begins with Matchday 1 fixtures taking place across September 16 and 17, 2026:

Date Fixture Venue Tickets Sep 16, 2026 AC Milan vs S.L. Benfica San Siro Stadium, Milan Tickets Sep 16, 2026 Sunderland A.F.C. vs AZ Alkmaar Stadium of Light, Sunderland Tickets Sep 16, 2026 Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs NK Celje BayArena, Leverkusen Tickets Sep 16, 2026 R.S.C. Anderlecht vs Olympique Lyonnais Lotto Park, Brussels Tickets Sep 16, 2026 Omonoia FC vs RC Celta de Vigo GSP Stadium, Nicosia Tickets Sep 17, 2026 Real Sociedad vs AFC Bournemouth Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián Tickets Sep 17, 2026 Crystal Palace F.C. vs Lech Poznań Selhurst Park, London Tickets Sep 17, 2026 Celtic F.C. vs Ferencvárosi TC Celtic Park, Glasgow Tickets Sep 17, 2026 Juventus FC vs NEC Nijmegen Allianz Stadium, Turin Tickets Sep 17, 2026 Beşiktaş J.K. vs Olympique de Marseille Tüpraş Stadium, Istanbul Tickets

How to buy UEFA Europa League match tickets?

Tickets for individual matches are sold directly by the competing clubs.

Supporters should visit the official ticketing portal of the host club for the fixture they wish to attend. For high-profile encounters, official club membership is often required to access primary ticket drops.

When official allocations sell out, secondary marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets provide fan-to-fan resale options.

How much are UEFA Europa League match tickets?

The price of UEFA Europa League tickets varies based on several factors, including the profile of the clubs involved and seat location.

Primary face-value tickets for September league phase fixtures typically start from €30 to €60, while high-profile marquee matchups command higher prices.

Ticket cost overviews for continental cup competitions illustrate the immense financial investment required to follow your club on away European trips.