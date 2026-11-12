How to buy Nitto ATP Finals tickets: Tarino Dates, ticket prices & more

The 2026 Nitto ATP Finals heads to the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, bringing together the absolute best players in men's tennis. This prestigious season finale runs from November 15 to 22.

With global attention on this elite tournament, demand for seats is incredibly high. GOAL has all the essential information you need to secure your tickets right now so you do not miss a moment of the action.

When is Nitto ATP Finals?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Sun, Nov 15, 2026 Round Robin Stage Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy Tickets Mon, Nov 16, 2026 Round Robin Stage Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy Tickets Tue, Nov 17, 2026 Round Robin Stage Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy Tickets Wed, Nov 18, 2026 Round Robin Stage Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy Tickets Thu, Nov 19, 2026 Round Robin Stage Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy Tickets Fri, Nov 20, 2026 Round Robin Stage Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy Tickets Sat, Nov 21, 2026 Semifinals Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy Tickets Sun, Nov 22, 2026 Championship Finals Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy Tickets

Where to buy Nitto ATP Finals tickets?

The best place to find tickets is directly through the official Nitto ATP Finals website. Tickets are released in phases, with early access typically given to registered fans and newsletter subscribers. Once the general sale opens to the wider public, tickets sell out quickly due to the exclusive nature of this elite event.

Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. Exploring the secondary market like Ticombo allows you to find available seats for this massive tennis tournament even when primary channels are exhausted.

How much are Nitto ATP Finals tickets?

Ticket prices for this premier tennis event vary depending on the session and where you choose to sit inside the Inalpi Arena. When buying directly from the official ticket provider, prices generally start at around €82 for daytime round robin matches, which offer the most affordable way to watch world-class tennis live.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like Ticombo provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats. Prices on the secondary market currently start at around €176 for the early group stage sessions.

Everything you need to know about Nitto ATP Finals

The Nitto ATP Finals is the ultimate conclusion to the men's professional tennis season. It features an exclusive field of only the top eight singles players and top eight doubles teams in the world. Instead of a standard knockout bracket, the tournament begins with a group stage where players compete in a round robin format. The top two finishers from each group then advance to the knockout semifinals, leading to the grand championship match on Sunday, November 22.

Because there are no early rounds against lower ranked opponents, every single session guarantees a blockbuster clash between elite superstars. The 2026 edition marks the sixth consecutive year the event is held in Turin, Italy. Local fans will be fully behind defending champion Jannik Sinner, who looks to retain his title against formidable challengers like Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.