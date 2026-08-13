The French league (Ligue 1) has always had a huge following amongst European and global football fans, and Paris Saint-Germain's continued dominance, now five league titles in a row alongside a Champions League defence, has only elevated its profile further heading into 2026/27.

While Paris Saint-Germain remain the standout side in the French game, the general desire to travel and experience matches in stadiums across all parts of France continues to grow significantly, with two newly promoted sides, Troyes and Le Mans, adding fresh storylines to the division this season.

Let GOAL help guide you on how you can make your own French footballing fantasies come true by securing a ticket to an upcoming Ligue 1 match this season.

Upcoming Matchday 1 Ligue 1 fixtures & tickets

Date & Time (CET) Fixture Venue Tickets Fri Aug 21, 20:45 Marseille vs Strasbourg Stade Vélodrome (Marseille) Tickets Sat Aug 22, 17:15 Lens vs Auxerre Stade Bollaert-Delelis (Lens) Tickets Sat Aug 22, 20:45 Le Mans vs Brest Stade Marie-Marvingt (Le Mans) Tickets Sat Aug 22, 20:45 Nice vs Lorient Allianz Riviera (Nice) Tickets Sat Aug 22, 20:45 Toulouse vs Olympique Lyonnais Stadium de Toulouse (Toulouse) Tickets Sat Aug 22, 20:45 Troyes vs Paris FC Stade de l'Aube (Troyes) Tickets Sun Aug 23, 15:00 Angers vs Lille Raymond Kopa Stadium (Angers) Tickets Sun Aug 23, 17:15 Le Havre vs Monaco Stade Océane (Le Havre) Tickets Sun Aug 23, 20:45 Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes Parc des Princes (Paris) Tickets

Upcoming Matchday 2 Ligue 1 fixtures & tickets

Date & Time (CET) Fixture Venue Tickets Fri Aug 28, 20:45 Lille vs Paris Saint-Germain Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre Mauroy (Lille) Tickets Sat Aug 29, 17:15 Strasbourg vs Lens Stade de la Meinau (Strasbourg) Tickets Sat Aug 29, 20:45 Auxerre vs Angers Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps (Auxerre) Tickets Sat Aug 29, 20:45 Brest vs Toulouse Stade Francis-Le Ble (Brest) Tickets Sat Aug 29, 20:45 Lorient vs Troyes Stade du Moustoir (Lorient) Tickets Sat Aug 29, 20:45 Olympique Lyonnais vs Le Havre Parc Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon) Tickets Sun Aug 30, 15:00 Paris FC vs Nice Stade Jean-Bouin (Paris) Tickets Sun Aug 30, 17:15 Rennes vs Le Mans Roazhon Park (Rennes) Tickets Sun Aug 30, 20:45 Monaco vs Marseille Stade Louis II (Monaco) Tickets

The season's ten officially selected marquee fixtures for live broadcast also include PSG's trip to Marseille on September 20 and the return fixture at the Parc des Princes on February 7, both key dates for fans chasing tickets to Le Classique.

How to buy Ligue 1 tickets

To purchase Ligue 1 match tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official club sites.

You may need to create an account and provide personal information. Tickets are often released between 4 and 6 weeks before matchday.

While match tickets for the biggest clubs, such as PSG, often sell out quickly, tickets for many other teams are more accessible.

If tickets are sold out via official channels or you are looking to snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary retailers such as StubHub.

How much are Ligue 1 tickets?

The cost of Ligue 1 match tickets varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club.

In addition to those factors, seat locations within the stadiums significantly affect the ticket price, with premium views commanding the highest cost.

Some clubs also classify fixtures by category, with marquee matchups against big-name opponents, such as 'Le Classique' (PSG vs Marseille) and 'Le Derby des Olympiques' (Olympique Lyonnais vs Marseille) falling into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.

2026/27 Ligue 1 clubs by ticket price

Club Stadium Ticket Price Range (Adult) Angers Stade Raymond Kopa €15-€70 Auxerre Stade Abba Deschamps €15-€65 Brest Stade Francis-Le-Bleu €15-€75 Le Havre Stade Oceane €15-€70 Le Mans Stade Marie-Marvingt €15-€60 Lens Stade Bollaert-Delelis €20-€95 Lille Stade Pierre-Mauroy €25-€110 Lorient Stade du Moustoir €15-€65 Lyon Groupama Stadium €25-€120 Marseille Stade Vélodrome €30-€220 Monaco Stade Louis II €20-€100 Nice Allianz Riviera €20-€90 Paris FC Stade Jean-Bouin €15-€70 Paris Saint-Germain Parc des Princes €45-€350 Rennes Roazhon Park €20-€85 Strasbourg Stade de la Meinau €20-€90 Toulouse Stadium de Toulouse €15-€75 Troyes Stade de l'Aube €15-€60

What to expect from the Ligue 1 season?

Whichever Ligue 1 match you do decide to book tickets for, you are likely to see some bright young stars of the future. A whole flock of famous French players kicked off their impressive careers on home soil, including Zinedine Zidane (Bordeaux), Thierry Henry and Kylian Mbappe (Monaco), Eric Cantona (Auxerre) and Michel Platini (Nancy) to name just a few.

As well as being renowned as a breeding ground for nurturing young French talent, global talents of the current game also ply their trade in Ligue 1, such as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, Folarin Balogun and Endrick.

Paris Saint-Germain remain the leading lights of Ligue 1, and ticket demand is always high to see them in action at the Parc des Princes. Last season proved to be another dominant campaign for Les Rouge-et-Bleu, who clinched a fifth successive French league title, their 14th overall, seeing off a rare title challenge from RC Lens with a game to spare.

Not only did they dominate on the domestic front, but Luis Enrique's men also successfully defended their European crown, beating Arsenal in the Champions League final to become the first side to retain the trophy since Real Madrid in 2018. They now sit among an elite group of clubs, including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Ajax, to have gone back-to-back in Europe's premier competition in the modern era.

There aren't many teams globally that can boast a trophy cabinet like PSG. France's most successful club, despite only coming into existence just over half a century ago, has amassed over 50 major honours.

Marseille's season told a very different story. Roberto De Zerbi was dismissed in February after a difficult run of results, with Habib Beye eventually installed as head coach following a brief caretaker spell, and the club slipped to fifth in the final table, missing out on Champions League football in favour of a Europa League place. Despite the disappointing finish, Marseille remain one of the best-supported clubs in France, with crowds regularly topping 60,000 at the Stade Velodrome (also known as the Orange Velodrome), which has the largest capacity in Ligue 1.

Marseille also famously became the first French side to win the Champions League. A side that was skippered by French legend Didier Deschamps and included the likes of Basile Boli and Marcel Desailly beat AC Milan 1-0 in the 1993 final in Munich to become kings of Europe. Other French clubs that regularly draw big home crowds include Olympique Lyonnais, Lille and Lens, while newly promoted Troyes and Le Mans, the latter returning to the top flight after 16 years away, add fresh venues to the calendar this season.