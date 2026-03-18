How to buy Copa del Rey 2026 tickets: Atlético Madrid vs Real Sociedad, fixture information & more

After a grueling semi-final stage, Atlético Madrid and Real Sociedad have emerged as the final contenders. They are set to battle it out for the trophy at Seville's Estadio de La Cartuja on April 18. Who will hold their nerve to be crowned the new Cup kings?

Let GOAL give you the lowdown on how you can buy tickets to the 2026 Copa del Rey Final, including how much they cost and where you can purchase them from.

When is the Copa del Rey 2026?

The only remaining fixture in the Copa del Rey is the final. It will take place as follows:

Date Fixture (CET) Venue Tickets Sat Apr 18 Atlético Madrid vs Real Sociedad (9pm) Estadio La Cartuja (Seville) Tickets

How to buy Copa del Rey 2026 Final tickets

To purchase tickets for the Copa del Rey Final, both Atlético Madrid and Real Sociedad will receive a specific allocation (typically around 40% each) to sell directly to their club members and season ticket holders.

Remaining tickets are often handled by the RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation), though these are notoriously difficult to secure due to extreme demand.

The renovated Estadio La Cartuja now boasts a capacity of 72,000, but even with more seats available, a sell-out is guaranteed.

If you miss out on the official club ballots, you may wish to consider secondary retailers such as StubHub, where tickets are currently listed for fans looking to secure their spot at the last minute.

Copa del Rey 2026 Final tickets: How much do they cost?

Official ticket prices for the 2026 Final have been set in tiers ranging from €89 to €282.

The most affordable options are located in the 'Fondo' (behind the goals), while the premium 'Preferencia' seats command the highest prices.

On the secondary market, prices fluctuate significantly based on availability.

On sites like StubHub, tickets are currently starting from approximately €784 as the hype builds for this showdown.

What to expect from the Copa del Rey Final?

Atlético Madrid reached the final after a pulse-pounding semi-final against defending champions Barcelona. Despite a 4-0 demolition of Barca in the first leg, Diego Simeone’s side had to withstand a fierce comeback at the Camp Nou, eventually progressing 4-3 on aggregate. It marks Atleti's first appearance in the final since 2013.

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, displayed Basque dominance by knocking out Athletic Club. A 1-0 away win at San Mames followed by a disciplined 1-0 victory at home ensured their return to Seville. "La Real" will be looking to replicate their 2020 success at this very stadium, where they famously defeated the same rivals to lift the trophy.