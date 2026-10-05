'It's routine at this point' - From the NFL to Florian Wirtz and Evander: How tart cherry juice became part of soccer’s search for an edge

Every night, when the Kansas City Chiefs went to bed, Leslie Bonci, their lead Dietitian, ensured that they all had a little treat on their pillow. It was not chocolate. There were no pre-bed mints to be found. Indeed, every single player was given a little packet of tart cherry juice. And they were told to drink it.

Whether that alone led them to four Super Bowl appearances - and two championships - in five years is hard to determine. There are fine margins in professional sports. It did not necessarily make star quarterback Patrick Mahomes throw the ball further or more accurately. But make no mistake, this thing was a requirement. Some of the players resented it. Tart cherry juice doesn't taste all that good in its natural form. Bonci recalls “smartas*es” on the team joking about mixing it with vodka to cut the flavor. Her response? “Nice try.”

Still, they drank it all the same. This small packet of juice concentrate was mandatory for the Chiefs. But the tangy drink’s reach extends well beyond American football. In soccer, too, tart cherry juice has become part of players’ routines.

"A lot of athletes, I think, use cherry juice, whether it's from the collegiate level all the way up to the professional level. It's routine at this point," Ally Maher, Director of Sports Nutrition at FC Cincinnati, told GOAL.