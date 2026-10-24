‘Win as much as possible’ - Sergi Roberto’s Barcelona roots run deep, but LA Galaxy’s showdown with LAFC comes first

There tends to be plenty of mythology surrounding American sports for European players.

The culture here is different. There are a handful of major leagues here, whereas in Europe there is basically one. Antoine Griezmann, another former teammate of Roberto’s who now plays for Orlando City, has long had a fascination with basketball. Harry Kane, the presumptive favorite for the Ballon d’Or, outright said he wouldn’t mind trying his hand at the NFL.

Culturally, Roberto was a little less sure. Like many in the soccer world, he already knew a bit about basketball.

But a trip to a Los Angeles Rams game with Puig opened his eyes.

“In Europe, the NFL is not like a big sport. I think kind of no one's following that league, but since coming here, like I went to the Rams game, I liked it,” he said. Roberto might just be a fan. “I try to follow the league on TV. It’s a very tactical game, and I like that,” Roberto said.

To be sure, there are some parallels here between Roberto’s reading of the game and an NFL quarterback. He is not slinging passes or leading an offense. But Roberto patrols expertly. For the Galaxy, he has tucked in nicely in defensive midfield, playing behind the maverick Marco Reus, who suddenly has far fewer defensive responsibilities to worry about.

The intensity of the league has been immediate, too. Roberto played his first MLS game on Aug. 29.

He arrived at a club in the thick of the playoff hunt. Puig underwent a second ACL surgery in as many years at the start of the season, and has not kicked a ball this year. His return to a soccer pitch, at all, is mightily uncertain. But the Galaxy have clung on without him. Reus has provided goals and assists. Striker Joao Klauss, acquired from St. Louis in January, has returned to form and fitness, and has bagged nine goals in 10 starts. A tidy run of form - the Galaxy have lost just one out of their last six while everyone around them has dropped points - has Roberto primed to play playoff soccer in his first season in the league.

“It's a different situation. Like coming from Europe, you are at the end of the season, and then you have the summertime off, and then you imagine starting from zero in the league and everything. So coming here in the middle, fighting for the playoffs... every game has been like a final for us to get into the playoffs,” he said.