The return of Ronaldinho: PR stunt or genuine comeback?

Ronaldinho's lust for life is well-known, and he was visibly touched by the hero's welcome he received when he made his first appearance in Ravenna at a lavish media event in August. "This is why I came back!" he told reporters, referring to all of the fans who had turned out to see him. "Do you understand now?"

What journalists did not fully understand, though, was whether Ronaldinho would actually play a minute of meaningful action. Cipriani said that he would make at least one appearance for the club (and maybe more depending on how Sunday goes), but he openly admitted that the deal was about more than football.

"He also wants to launch his own sportswear brand, R10,' the Ravenna president told the Gazzetta. "Think along the lines of the Michael Jordan model. And Ravenna will be the first team to wear this sportswear."

Unsurprisingly, this particular element of the partnership is already paying off, quite literally. Damiano David from the Italian rock band Maneskin took to social media back in August to ask, "Where can I buy the [R10 Ravenna] shirt?!" And the answer was nowhere, as the first batch of the limited-edition jersey had already sold out.

Unsurprisingly, stocks have since been replenished and there is now an abundance of Ronaldinho-related merchandise available online and at a stadium that has installed extra suites to accommodate the demand for this weekend's derby, which is doubly good news for the man himself, as he's not just joining Ravenna as a player.

“Ronaldinho is here with a specific, romantic goal: to try and score the final goal of his career," Cipriani stated. "However, his involvement is not just a superficial gesture or a marketing ploy to get people talking about us. Ronaldinho is going to become a shareholder in the club."