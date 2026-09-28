‘That’s a kid that wants to be here’ - Despite Poland rumors, Julian Hall eager to make the most of USMNT opportunity after debut goal
Dual national discussions are hard. They're complicated and deeply personal. For Tyler Adams, though, it's easy: he's willing to welcome anyone into the U.S. Men's National Team as long as they show they want it.
And, in Adams' eyes, Julian Hall has shown that. He showed it all week in training leading up to his USMNT debut, then showed it again in the game, crashing the back post to score his first international goal. So when Adams was asked after the win over Peru whether he'd gotten in Hall's ear about the striker's international future, his answer was simple: He hasn't, and he won't. He doesn't have to.
"I'm not one of those guys when it comes to dual nationals," Adams said. "If you feel American, play for America, do you know what I mean? I'm not convincing anyone. If you don't want to be here, don't be here.
"But that's a kid that wants to be here, and you can tell from his attitude how he approaches every single day in training."
That's good news for the USMNT, then. There's a reason that the 18-year-old attacker is among the rising stars in this particular camp, and a reason why he was able to score just moments into his senior debut. There's also a reason that Poland has been swirling, looking to recruit Hall to their side as their team prepares for a new World Cup cycle. Following Noahkai Banks' decision to play for Germany, Hall's own decision has become a bit more personal for USMNT fans, who have now turned their sights towards the striker in the latest episode of "Dual National Panic".
Hall, though, is keeping his head down. He's just happy to be with the USMNT. He's not focused on Poland; he's focused on impressing Mauricio Pochettino and, perhaps, earning more opportunities to score down the line.
"I'm just taking this opportunity, and I'm going to go out and do as best as I can," Hall said after scoring on Saturday. "I'm just really happy I got to make an impact today."
The impact was undeniable, as Hall showcased his goalscoring touch almost immediately.
A perfect start
In Saturday's match against Peru, Hall was introduced into the game in the 62nd minute, replacing Justin Ellis, who was handed the start in front of of his hometown crowd. Ellis made the most of his opportunity by scoring after just four minutes. Hall took a while by comparison, needing a whopping 10 minutes to get his debut goal.
The goal came via a Sebastian Berhalter cross, which was hit with power into a dangerous part of the box. The crossed whizzed past two USMNT players, but fell to the 18-year-old striker, who threw his body at the ball on the backpost.
"It was a amazing feeling," Hall said postgame. "My family was here as well, so it was an emotional moment, but, ultimately, just really happy we got the win."
"I saw Sebastian pick his head up, and you just have to be at the right place at the right time," Hall added. "Gladly, it worked out, and yeah, I was just really happy."
That happiness was easy to see. After initially playing it cool with a celebration, Hall couldn't hide his smile as he was swarmed by teammates. Many of those teammates were new, but many were familiar faces that have been along for the journey.
Red Bull connections
The connection with Adri Mehmeti is obvious. Hall and Mehmeti are teammates with the New York Red Bulls, having emerged as the team's top young stars on their journey from the youth system to the first team and, now, the USMNT, having earned their first call-ups together.
"It's been special the whole way through," Hall said. "Coming from the academy with him and then stepping onto the field with him here as well, it was an amazing moment for both of us, and I know he's worked super hard to achieve that. I'm really grateful I got to do it with him."
Hall and Mehmeti are building on a legacy that Adams is also a part of. No one knows that better than Adams, who has gone out of his way to guide the two young stars. It was fitting, then, that Adams was the player taken out to welcome Mehmeti for his debut. The two laughed and hugged as a current former star was embraced by the club's best-ever export.
"He's taken me and Adri under his wing," Hall said, "to just help us get more comfortable and play our football and show our quality."
"Whenever I can support the Red Bull boys, that club means a lot to me," Adams added. "It was my pathway."
The emergence of Hall and Mehmeti has gotten Adams thinking about his pathway. Everyone's different, Adams says. However, he was involved in playing lots of games in MLS before making the big leap to Europe. When he leapt, he had experience under his belt. He had made mistakes and learned from them. Playing games, he says, is what makes you better, and he's glad to see players still doing that at his old club.
"Everyone's pathway is different," Adams says, "Even when I look at [Adri] and Julian, just getting you know full seasons under your belt, whether they're good or bad, it doesn't matter. You put the pieces together, you're able to develop through games, and it's just cool when you see a guy that is coming through."
Hall is coming through, yes, but with his goal, it also felt like he arrived and is now in a battle for a spot in a crowded striker position.
Hall's first camp
There is no shortage of strikers in the USMNT pool. Folarin Balogun remains the top dog, even after a summer transfer fiasco. Ricardo Pepi has been to a World Cup and remains in strong form at PSV. Haji Wright has been to two World Cups. All three are injured, which is why they aren't in this camp.
Patrick Agyemang is injured, too. Ellis and Damion Downs are young strikers in this team with something to say. And then there's Hall, a player who has broken out in MLS to earn his call-up for this window.
This season, Hall has had plenty of highs. He has 10 goals and three assists, making him the youngest member of MLS' double-digit club so far this season. There were also lows, including a 12-game goal drought that was crucially snapped by a game-winner against rivals New York City FC just before the international break.
That goal surely helped his confidence, but not enough to prevent the initial nerves when he walked into USMNT camp.
"The start of the week, it's a new environment," Hall said. "You're getting used to all the different things, but everyone here has been really nice to all the new guys and just making us feel comfortable. It's helping us go out there and just play free and play to the best of our abilities."
That's been a theme. Hall is one of eight teenagers in camp, many of whom he has played alongside. There's Mehmeti, of course, but also Mathis Albert and Cavan Sullivan, who Hall played alongside at the U17 World Cup in 2025.
"I grew up with a lot of these guys, playing against them as well," he said. "I know how hard they've worked, as I have, to get to a stage like this. We're just all really, really happy to make our debuts and make an impact."
All eyes are now on the future, though, specifically Hall's, which, technically, isn't clear.
Looking forward
You can't blame USMNT fans for being a little bit nervous. Banks, too, was in a camp before making his switch to Germany and, he, too, had an extensive resume with the U.S. on the youth level. Hall, meanwhile, has never hidden his pride for his Polish heritage, wearing his mother's maiden name "Zakrzewski" on the back of his shirt.
Poland, meanwhile, have made overtures as they prepare to turn the page on the Robert Lewandowski era. Could Hall be the striker of their future? Or could he be the striker of the USMNT's?
Hall doesn't have to answer any questions now. Nothing is official, even after a friendly appearance. That is perhaps why Adams was so impassioned in his defense of his new teenage teammate, and why he felt it was so important to explain what he's seen so far.
"I could play for a different country," Adams reiterated. "Christian [Pulisic] could play for a different country. A lot of guys can play for a different country. If you want to be here, be here."
And Hall is here, scoring goals and making a difference in his first USMNT camp, and it may be the first of many, particularly if his first appearance was any indication. There are three more games in this camp, which means there are three more games for Hall to show why he can be a USMNT player both in the present and the future.
"The goal is to play at the highest level with the best players," he said. "I'm going to do as much as I can to achieve that."