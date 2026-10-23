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Lucca Brughmans: The future Liverpool goalkeeper aiming to emulate Belgium and Real Madrid hero Thibaut Courtois

With Bayern Munich and Real Madrid eyeing a move for him, Liverpool rushed in to complete a huge transfer for the bright young goalkeeper

Peter McVitie

  • Belgian side Genk have long been hailed as Europe’s most productive goalkeeping factory, having churned out the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Koen Casteels, Maarten Vandevoordt and Mike Penders in recent years.

    Now a new shot stopper has emerged from the production line and is aiming to go on to become a Premier League success, having already wrapped up a £30 million transfer to Liverpool.

    At 18 years old, the precocious Lucca Brughmans stands at an imposing 1.97 metres tall, has incredible reach and fine technical ability. Already the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper at the Belgian club, having been sent back on loan from Liverpool, he has been on a rapid rise through the national youth teams and many believe he will challenge Senne Lammens and Vandevoordt as the true long-term successor to Courtois.

    So who is the young goalkeeper who has been highlighted as one of his generation's brightest? GOAL takes a look...

  • Where it began

    SOCCER CPL D5 JONG GENK VS KV KORTRIJK
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    The young goalkeeper left his homeland to join PSV before returning to follow in the footsteps of his idol

    Born in Antwerp, Brughmans’ footballing journey started at local club Kalmthout SK before a brief spell in Royal Antwerp’s academy. His talent was obvious from an early age, resulting in a move across the border to join Dutch giants PSV at the age of 11.

    Three years in the Eindhoven side’s academy laid the foundations of his sound technical ability and usefulness in build-up play, but in 2022 he returned home, joining the famous Genk goalkeeping factory.

    It didn't take long for Brughmans to stand out. Emulating childhood idol Courtois by donning the No.28 shirt, his imposing frame and natural leadership propelled him through the ranks. As captain, he led Belgium’s Under-17s at both the European Championship and World Cup, establishing a reputation as one of the most complete teenage goalkeepers in European football.

  • The big breakthrough

    SOCCER CPL D11 KAS EUPEN VS JONG GENK
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    Making his professional debut at 16, he has experienced an incredible rise to first-team star

    Brughmans has risen from youth prospect to senior professional at a rapid pace. At just 16 years old he was handed his professional debut for Jong Genk in the Challenger Pro League in January 2025. Demonstrating an ability to command his penalty box against more experienced attackers, he quickly locked down the starting spot and racked up 11 appearances in the second tier.

    He remained first choice keeper the following campaign before he was rewarded with a place on the senior team’s bench. The teenager’s top-flight debut came towards the end of the campaign as injuries opened up a spot ahead of Genk’s first Europa League play-off against Antwerp.

    Despite the high stakes, the fledgling shot stopper put on a comfortable display against his former side to convince coach Nicky Hayen to keep him in the starting XI.

    By the time Genk tied him to a long-term contract extension in July last year, European scouts were flooding into Belgium to see him in action. Genk’s director of football, Dimitri de Conde, knew the club had a generational asset on their hands, saying: "He is undoubtedly considered one of the most promising goalkeepers of his generation. He possesses exceptional physical capabilities and good footwork, but also has the maturity and personality of a modern top keeper."

  • How it's going

    SOCCER JPL D4 GENK VS BEVEREN
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    His future belongs to Liverpool, but for now he must gain more experience with Genk and the Belgium U21s

    Having locked down the starting shirt for Genk's senior side at the age of 18, his performances caught the attention of Europe's elite.

    Real Madrid and Bayern Munich were interested, with Brughmans even visiting Los Blancos’ training complex. But as deadline day in England approached, Liverpool executed an astonishing swoop. The Premier League giants submitted a package worth a potential £30m, agreeing to a deal that keeps Brughmans on loan at Genk for the current campaign before officially moving to Anfield in July 2027.

    De Conde later revealed the shock of Liverpool's "mega deal", saying: "My first reaction was: 'Oh boy, what now?' After all, a team had to take the field just a few days later… In the end, I got a call from his agency at 11am on a Sunday, two days before the English transfer window closed. Liverpool was serious. ‘This is the offer.’ And the very next morning, Lucca was on a plane to Liverpool."

    He added: "People are saying: ‘It’s fantastic what De Conde achieved with his experience regarding Lucca’s transfer!’? Sorry, but that’s not the case. I never saw it happening that quickly or for that amount."

    Brughmans responded to the surprising, lucrative transfer with class and professionalism. Just days after returning from England, he put in a dominant, Man of the Match performance against Anderlecht, pulling off two excellent saves to earn a crucial point.

    "It was a hectic weekend, but I came back on Monday and trained immediately," Brughmans said. "It was good that I could return to reality quickly and just work with the team. There is no extra pressure or different expectations. Genk still views me the same way as six months ago, and I am very grateful for that. I have shown that with the team; they have all supported me."

    Addressing his long-term future and the decision to remain in Belgium for the season, he added: "It is a good thing that I was able to stay here. Because ultimately, the goal is to become the first-choice keeper at Liverpool. To achieve that, I still need to take steps, and that is best done at Genk."

    Head coach Jess Thorup has taken care to shield his young star from the hype surrounding his valuation. While Brughmans has firmly established himself as the club's number one, Thorup has warned about the psychological hurdles ahead of him.

    "It’s the right choice for everyone that he stays for another year," he said. "He can continue to develop here and we have a good goalkeeper at our disposal. Although he is only 18, I can tell that he remains calm and focused. He has already been back on the training pitch for a few days... The realisation that his life has changed will probably sink in sometime in the coming weeks. Of course, a lot is going to come his way."

    The results speak for themselves: in a routine 3-0 victory over KV Kortrijk, Brughmans commanded his area with authority, making a sharp save, keeping his third clean sheet of the season and completing 19 passes over the game. He remains a reliable, commanding presence for Thorup's side.

  • Strengths

    SOCCER CPL D30 RFC SERAING VS JONG GENK
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    Incredible reach and sound with the ball at his feet, he is regarded as a future star

    Standing at almost two metres tall, Brughmans has an enormous reach that allows him to cover so much of the target. He prioritises catching the ball in his crowded six-yard box rather than punching it clear, too.

    Brughmans already has a reputation for being strong in one-on-one battles with attackers, refusing to commit too early but efficiently closing down angles and blocking shots with his frame.

    He is already comfortable taking risks under a high press with his technical ability. He is capable of hitting sweeping diagonal balls or sending it through the opposition with sharp forward passes.

  • Room for improvement

    SOCCER JPL D5 RSC ANDERLECHT VS KRC GENK
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    The goalkeeper has been self-critical and tends to "overthink" in certain situations, his coach says

    Despite his rise and bright performances, Brughmans is still just an 18-year-old navigating the complexities of his first full season as a starter in the top-flight.

    Genk manager Thorup highlighted that the young keeper's analytical nature can occasionally work against him, saying that he sometimes "overthinks" situations rather than relying on instinct. Thorup even considered benching him to allow him to regain his "spontaneity".

    While Brughmans excels in the air and at expanding his frame to cover the goal, his reactions to low shots can occasionally be a cause for concern.

    Managing the intense media scrutiny associated with a £30m transfer fee at his age will be a steep learning curve, too, but Thorup has vowed to shield him, saying: "The spotlight is on him because of the amount involved. I will protect him at the right moments, because we must not forget that the status of first-choice goalkeeper at a club like Genk is still quite new to him as well."

  • The next Courtois?

    Real Madrid v Sevilla FC - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    Having adopted the former Genk star's shirt number, Brughmans shares some similarities with Courtois

    The similarities to Courtois are impossible to ignore given Brughmans' towering frame, the Genk academy pedigree and the No.28 shirt that the ex-Chelsea star wore in Belgium. Yet the rising star comes equipped with sound footwork as well as a proactive approach to defending and helping build attacks.

    Internationally, his trajectory has been equally meteoric and many believe he will succeed the Real Madrid keeper as the Rode Duivels’ first choice stopper in the long-term.

    Now wearing the captain’s armband for Belgium’s youth ranks, he was fast-tracked into the U21 national team as their first-choice goalkeeper.

    In an important European Championship qualifier against Denmark, Brughmans made a crucial stop to secure a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw that secured Belgium's place in the finals in Albania and Serbia.

    His progress was so undeniable that new Belgium national team boss Mark van Bommel admitted he was considering calling him up to the senior squad, but ultimately decided to leave him with the U21s to boost their Euro qualification hopes.

  • What next?

    SOCCER JPL PO2 DAY1 ANTWERP VS KRC GENK
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    The early signs are positive and Liverpool will be happy with what they've seen since completing the deal

    For now, Brughmans’ priority is to use this year at Genk to establish complete command over his box before making the move to Anfield next summer.

    Liverpool’s sporting department and technical staff are watching every single performance closely to monitor his development.

    “They are following me very closely," he said. "The managers are in contact with each other regarding the physical aspect, and they come to watch my matches."

    With Belgium's U21 European Championship campaign in Albania and Serbia looming at the end of the season, the young stopper has the perfect international stage to prove he belongs among Europe’s top young talents.