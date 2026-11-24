Lionel Messi looked angry. A few interesting things happened in the 48th minute of Inter Miami's first round playoff matchup with Columbus Crew.

The sequence went something like this: first, Messi lost the ball, his signature body feint and cut, which did not fool defender Gonzalo Tapia. Then, as the ball rolled out of bounds, Messi gave his opposite man a gentle shove. Messi picked up the ball to take a throw-in, and when Tapia tried to prevent him from taking the throw-in quickly, Messi just chucked the ball at his head.

More than anything, it was a good laugh. Yes, soccer is a serious sport. Yes, this is the playoffs. But it was a nothing sequence deep into first half stoppage time. These things do not need overintellectualizing.

Yet it was also a microcosm of Miami's frustrations of late - one thing after another going wrong, with a frustrated star player resorting to childish antics. If we're getting technical here, both players really should have been booked. But that's not really the point. Rather, this is about Miami in general. This is a soccer team that has managed the same gimmick for a few years now. They don't play particularly well. There are holes all over the place. The center backs aren't good enough. And then Messi bails them out.

However, this season, things are particularly bad. This was the worst full regular season during the Messi era, amassing 60 points after 65 and 74 the previous seasons. Miami are on their manager this season after moving on from Javier Mascherano and Guillermo Hoyos before hiring Kily González. And in nine turbulent months, less than a year off an MLS Cup win, nothing material has changed. The team lost its first leg of its tie against the Crew 3-0, and a first round exit would not only be surprising but also entirely deserved.