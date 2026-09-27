'One of the best moments of my life' - How Justin Ellis' USMNT debut became a dream with help from mentor Gio Reyna's bold prediction

ORLANDO -- The night before Justin Ellis' big moment, Gio Reyna put his arm around the 19-year-old forward and promised him that it would happen. The two were sitting at the U.S. men's national team hotel, continuing to foster a relationship that began with Ellis' admission that Reyna had long been his favorite player. And, the night before his USMNT debut, Ellis' idol told him he was going to score a debut goal, and that Reyna himself would assist it.

It took just four minutes for Nostra-Reyna's prediction to prove correct. Just moments into the USMNT's 4-1 win over Peru, it was Reyna's cross that found Ellis' head inside the box, igniting the Orlando City crowd to cheer for one of their own's dream moment.

"Me and him have spent a lot of time together," Ellis said of Reyna, "and he was telling me last night before the game that he was going to assist me. It ended up happening, and I'm very grateful for that."

Reyna was happy to deliver on that promise.

"I told him I just want to give him assists," Reyna said. "He's working really hard at training and obviously performing very well in the MLS, so he deserves it."

There was a second Reyna assist shortly after. In the immediate aftermath of Ellis' goal, the USMNT swarmed the teenage star as the fans erupted. The Orlando City starlet was then pushed out of the huddle and back in front of the adoring crowd. The person who had the foresight to push Ellis back out there? Reyna, who wanted to ensure Ellis made the most of the moment.

"I think Gio just understood the moment, that I'm back home, and in front of The Wall as well," Ellis said. "It was super special."

The whole day was a special one for one of MLS' fastest-rising stars, who made the perfect first impression in his USMNT debut.