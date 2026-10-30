Juan Sebastian Veron: Why 'f*cking great' Argentine playmaker flopped at Man Utd

"I never thought I'd spend this much money on a footballer," Sir Alex Ferguson said after Juan Sebastian Veron joined Manchester United from Lazio for a then-British record fee of £28.1 million in July 2001. "I think he's coming into great years of his career and he will peak and we'll get the benefit of that. He is a world-class, fantastic footballer with a vision of a game we can use."
Ferguson's opinion on Veron was almost universally shared, including by Liverpool icon Mark Lawrenson, who grudgingly told BBC Sport that the Argentine would make United "unbeatable" in the Premier League. Considering the Red Devils had won the title in each of the previous three seasons, and by 10 points ahead of Arsenal in most recent campaign, that felt like a realistic claim.
Veron's pedigree was certainly not in question. He initially rose to prominence with a star turn for Argentina at the 1998 World Cup, earning a move to Italian outfit Parma. After playing a key role in the Gialloblù's run to a Coppa Italia and UEFA Cup double in his sole season at the club, Lazio then swooped to sign Veron for £18.1m in 1999.
As fate would have it, Veron debuted for the Serie A giants against United in the European Super Cup, and his display in their 1-0 victory left a lasting impression on Ferguson. Under the stewardship of Sven-Goran Eriksson, Lazio won the Scudetto, Coppa Italia and UEFA Super Cup, with Veron their creative maestro. Known as "The Little Witch", a nod to his father and Estudiantes legend Juan Ramon, Veron had opponents and fans under his spell week after week.
As it turned out, though, Veron peaked at Lazio, not United. He would only score 11 goals in 82 appearances for the Red Devils, and was branded one of the biggest flop signings in Premier League history after being shipped off to Chelsea in the summer of 2003.
However, with Veron's two Premier League teams set to meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, it seems like a great time for some revisionism. Yes, Veron did fall short of expectations at Old Trafford, but the goateed playmaker was not a complete failure; he was simply ahead of his time.