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Jaedyn Shaw 1-1GOAL

USWNT’s Jaedyn Shaw on finding freedom at Gotham, growing as a leader and inspiring the next generation

With Gotham chasing another NWSL title, Jaedyn Shaw, an e.l.f. ambassador, tells GOAL how soccer has shaped her confidence, leadership and ambitions beyond the pitch.

Celia Balf

  • Jaedyn Shaw is chasing another NWSL title, and she is doing it with the freedom that first made her fall in love with soccer.

    The 21-year-old finished the regular season with a career-high 11 goals and five assists, helping Gotham FC win their first NWSL Shield. Her influence carried into the playoffs, where her corner forced the own goal that secured a 1-0 quarterfinal win over Seattle Reign. Now, Kansas City Current stand between Gotham and another championship game.

    Her national-team journey is still taking shape, too. Shaw has contributed a goal and two assists for the USWNT this year, while October brought an assignment with the U-23s as Emma Hayes sought to give her more playing time. She is still building her place at international level, even as she takes on greater responsibility for her club.

    Through it all, Shaw keeps coming back to what the game has always given her: room to be herself.

    Growing up in Frisco, Texas, she remembers watching soccer with her parents and rarely being far from a ball. She started playing at four, developing her creativity on the futsal court before shifting her focus toward 11-a-side soccer around the age of 12.

    "Once I started playing, I loved it because I was good at it. It was natural for me and a place where I could be myself and just be free," she told GOAL.

    That freedom still shows up in her footwork and willingness to try something unexpected. It is also shaping how she carries herself away from the field.

    An e.l.f. Cosmetics ambassador, Shaw spoke to GOAL about "Girls Who Play Change the Game," a report from Parity and e.l.f. Beauty examining the connection between girls' sports participation and women's working lives. Drawing on more than 9,500 respondents across four countries, the research found links between sustained participation in youth sports and a greater likelihood of holding leadership roles and negotiating salaries.

    For Shaw, the findings connect with lessons she is still learning herself. Soccer has helped her build confidence, find her voice and understand what she can offer the girls coming up behind her.

  • 'Separation is just in the preparation'

    Jaedyn Shaw

    Shaw helped Gotham reach the NWSL semifinals after a career-best regular season.

    Shaw's confidence begins with the work she puts in before anyone is watching.

    "I have always gotten my confidence by how well I've prepared. I think separation is just in the preparation and as long as you do the work you're going to be ready for those big moments," she said.

    Those moments have arrived quickly. At 21, Shaw has already been part of an NWSL championship-winning team, earned an Olympic gold medal and helped the USWNT win the Concacaf W Gold Cup. Her move to Gotham in 2025, following a challenging spell with North Carolina Courage, gave her a new setting in which to keep growing.

    Her experience also reflects a theme in the Parity and e.l.f. research: skills developed through sport can travel with an athlete. Nearly 90 percent of the report's "Everyday Athletes" who had been promoted said a skill learned in sports helped them advance. That group comprises women who played sports for at least three years growing up and work, or recently worked, full time.

    For Shaw, learning to trust herself has also meant accepting that confidence can fluctuate. Preparation helps, but so does having something to lean on when a performance does not go to plan.

    "I definitely have had a lot of moments where my confidence has wavered," she said.

    Her faith is part of that foundation, including the reminder that "my identity doesn't sit within a stat sheet."

  • 'Willingness to get better every day'

    Jaedyn Shaw

    An NWSL champion with Gotham in 2025, Jaedyn Shaw is learning to lead in her own way.

    Shaw, 21, is still one of the younger players in the room, but she already has experiences to share. Learning how to use them has been its own process.

    "I've had such an interesting leadership role in most of my career because a lot of it has been more just like by example or representing the younger players or being someone who's like younger, but has experience," she said.

    Sometimes that means speaking up for a younger teammate. Sometimes it means recognizing when she needs to ask for something herself. And sometimes it means bringing a little fun into the room.

    "I would say I'm the good cop," Shaw said, laughing.

    She is a little less comfortable declaring herself someone who leads by example, even if that is the approach she tries to take.

    "I would rather somebody else say that about me, not myself, but confidence!" she said.

    What she does feel comfortable claiming is her commitment to improving. Enjoying herself and setting a standard for others can go together.

    "I really pride myself on like the drive and the willingness to get better every day and just showing up and giving my 100% for myself, for the team."

  • Learning from 'the calm in the storm'

    Jaedyn Shaw

    Shaw credits Naomi Girma and Tierna Davidson with showing her the value of calm leadership.

    Some of Shaw's understanding of leadership comes from knowing what she needs from the players around her. When asked who has set that example, she quickly mentioned Naomi Girma, her former San Diego Wave teammate.

    "When I was on San Diego, I feel like she was always someone that was the calm in the storm and someone that I could look to and be like, 'Okay, we're fine,' Naomi's not freaking out, so I don't need to be freaking out."

    That steadiness made an impression. Shaw could look to Girma in a difficult moment and find reassurance in the way she handled it.

    She sees a similar quality in Gotham and USWNT defender Tierna Davidson.

    "I would definitely say Tierna as well," Shaw said. "She's like more of the quiet leader as well, and like I said about Naomi, I feel like Tierna is just like the calm in the storm as well, which I think is like kind of maybe a pattern of the kind of leaders that like really help me specifically."

    Shaw is learning which parts of those examples fit her own personality. A leader can offer reassurance without having the loudest voice, and a younger player can set an example while still figuring things out herself.

    For a player who values the freedom to express herself, that kind of support matters. It gives her the confidence to keep trying things and the space to grow into her own version of a leader.

  • 'Push the culture!'

    Jaedyn Shaw

    Jaedyn Shaw's interest in fashion is part of how she expresses herself beyond soccer.

    Shaw wants that freedom to extend into every part of her life. Fashion, beauty and representing her communities all matter to her, and she sees more women in soccer finding ways to share those interests.

    "We are more than just like what we do on the field, we can do so many things off the field as well."

    She points to Trinity Rodman walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Jordyn Huitema developing her skincare line and the NWSL's presence in "Ted Lasso" as examples of how the sport's reach is expanding. Each gives people another way to connect with women's soccer and the athletes who play it.

    Shaw wants to be part of that growth. Through her work with e.l.f. and her own visibility, she hopes young girls can see the possibilities that come with staying in sport and being themselves.

    "I want to be the representation for African-American and Vietnamese American culture and doing my best with that, and honestly, I'm on the lookout for communities that I can impact."

    That search is still ongoing. So is the process of finding her voice, understanding her influence and deciding where she wants to take it next.

    She has a clear way of describing the ambition.

    "Push the culture!"