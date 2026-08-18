Built for Lionel Messi, unprepared without him: Why Inter Miami need a succession plan or risk sliding back into mediocrity

At the final whistle lately, Lionel Messi has tended to do the same thing.

There are few post-match pleasantries and little lingering on the pitch. Instead, the Inter Miami star puts his head down and makes a beeline for the tunnel. Messi plays his football. Then he disappears.

In isolation, there is little wrong with that. Messi is 39, arguably the greatest player of all time and under no obligation to provide a show once the game has ended. Yet at this particular moment, the image feels telling. Miami’s entire sporting and commercial project revolves around him. Messi plays, and Miami follow.

That arrangement has worked. Messi helped transform one of MLS’ worst teams into champions and turned Miami into a global brand. He did not do it alone, of course. The project has been supported by the immense financial backing of Jorge Mas and the profile and influence of David Beckham. Together, it has been a near-perfect formula.

It is also a formula with an expiration date.

Messi is 39. The 2026 World Cup, widely viewed as the natural endpoint of his international career, has passed. His recent Instagram post following the death of his father also raised questions about how much longer he wants to continue playing. His Miami contract runs through the 2028 season, but no contract can guarantee that a 39-year-old will continue until its conclusion.

And so the onus is on Miami. Messi has ultimate control over his future, but the club would do well to start thinking seriously about its own. If Miami continue to rely on him as the answer to everything, their post-Messi future could look pretty bleak.