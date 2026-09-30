How Chelsea youngster Lexi Potter earned her first Lionesses call-up and made England star Keira Walsh her No.1 fan
Lexi Potter, Chelsea's 20-year-old midfielder who won her first senior England call-up on Tuesday, would surely be one of the first to challenge the truth behind the old saying that you should never meet your heroes.
Keira Walsh, the world-class Lionesses star, has long been a point of reference for Potter, but since she returned to England in 2025 to join Chelsea, she has developed into something of a combination of hype woman and guide to help Potter earn that first call from Sarina Wiegman for the Lionesses' October camp.
It was just last week, ahead of Chelsea's huge clash with Arsenal, that Walsh pointed to the impact of Potter as a big reason why she's been more prominent in the Blues' attack this season, all before her saved strike from the edge of the box led to the only goal in victory over the Gunners. "I think when Lexi's playing alongside me, she makes me feel really comfortable and she gives me the freedom to go and do those things," she said. "I think we've got a great partnership and that's probably where most of my confidence comes from."
It was a huge compliment for a player still only 20 years old, who still only has 19 competitive appearances for Chelsea under her belt. "I don't mean to put too much pressure on her with that," Walsh said with a laugh after GOAL pointed that out, though she did also go on to say: "She's probably going to be better than me, to be honest."
It all offered great insight into the partnership Walsh and Potter have built on the pitch, to help Chelsea get off to a fantastic start in this new season, and their relationship off it, where the younger midfielder is clearly growing in confidence. Now, England boss Wiegman has an opportunity to tap into all of that, after choosing both in her latest squad.
Watching and learning
It was on a freezing night in Accrington in December of last year, after England's Under-23s played out a thriller against the United States, that a rather sheepish Potter, still new to interactions with external media, told GOAL, with a laugh: "I'm not really much of a vocal person."
It was in response to a question about whether she likes to ask the more experienced players on England youth camps, those who have played for Wiegman or regularly in the WSL, about their experiences or the game. "I think I just watch things," she said. "I think that's what I'm like at Chelsea every day. I like to just watch players like Keira Walsh and try to take things from their game."
A perfect example
A few months later, a visibly more confident Potter sat down to chat to reporters while on camp with England's U23s again. This time, she referenced more of the vocal guidance Walsh had offered, with the 20-year-old staying at Chelsea in the 2025-26 season after two spells on loan at Crystal Palace.
"She's a great person off the pitch," Potter said. "She really helps me out and looks after me. On the pitch, she helps me and I try to learn off her as much as I can and try and implement it into my game."
At this point, Walsh had already made her status as the head of the Lexi Potter fan club apparent, whether by picking her out as one to watch in social media videos or describing her as an "incredible player" in an interview live on Sky Sports. Asked what it was like, then, to have a world-class team-mate like Walsh who does not only act as a remarkable example for her to follow, but is also very approachable and eager to guide her, Potter couldn't hide her delight.
"She's top. Sometimes I say to my mum, 'Oh, wow, I can just go and speak to her!'" she smiled. "She's really good. She's really approachable, she's really friendly and she does really help me out. When I get to play alongside her, I really enjoy it."
Blossoming partnership
It's clear that the feeling is mutual. Walsh has made a terrific start to the new season herself, providing a goal and an assist in the 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United before her saved shot led to the only goal in Chelsea's victory over Arsenal on Sunday.
After the big win over the Red Devils, Blues boss Sonia Bompastor revealed she had spoken to Walsh about shooting more. "We are really encouraging her to take that opportunity from the edge of the box," she explained. "She has a great shot." When Walsh was asked about it a few weeks later, while she did say she was practicing a bit more and being encouraged by the staff to do so, she was also eager to point to Potter's role in it all.
"I think when you play with one pivot, obviously your job is to stop transitions, so it's not normally my role to try and get in the box and score,” Walsh explained. “I know that if I'm in the box and trying to arrive and make a difference at that end, [Lexi] is going to sit and have my back at the other end. For me, it's probably mostly about that."
Consistency is key
It's a task that has allowed Potter, who has also previously shone in a box-to-box role, to showcase her qualities in a deeper position. "I think it really suits her how she plays now," Wiegman said on Tuesday, though she does also believe that the 20-year-old's "intelligence" and "understanding" of space would allow her to thrive further forward.
"I think Sonia said in one of her interviews that the biggest compliment she has [for Potter] is her consistency," Walsh noted. "She doesn't try and set the world alight with every performance. She's just very, very good every time she plays and I think that's the most important thing in that position. When you watch other midfielders play in those positions, they're always very, very, very consistent and that is something that Lexi has brought. Hopefully that continues. I think she's been a really, really key piece for us so far."
A well-deserved call-up
It's unlikely that Potter will become as integral a cog with England as quickly. Georgia Stanway has locked down the role next to Walsh in the Lionesses' XI while others such as Laura Blindkilde Brown and Lucia Kendall have put in good performances, in big games, in midfield too.
But the level Potter has been producing for Chelsea in the last few weeks has been impossible to ignore and that Wiegman went into unprompted depth on Tuesday about how that unlocks more out of Walsh was interesting. "She can leave that position more and she can get higher up the pitch and we know she has a good shot," the England boss said of the 29-year-old. "We've seen that already. She comes into different positions and becomes a bit more unpredictable."
England have two huge games coming up against Greece, where victory is necessary to keep hopes of qualifying for the Women's World Cup alive. Given the stakes, perhaps experimentation will be limited. But when asked if Potter could make an immediate impact in her first senior camp, Wiegman didn't shoot the suggestion down.
"She's shown at Chelsea that she can start against any team," she noted. "I know that when you come [into camp] for the first time, it could be a little bit overwhelming. But what I've seen from her is that she comes out on the pitch and, no matter who she plays against, she's just going to play and she's comfortable. I hope to see that next week."