Danijel Lucic is a key figure for Croatia's HNS in Germany. He is chief executive of construction giant Saint-Gobain, which has several thousand employees. According to a report by the respected Croatian newspaper Jutarnji list , he has also led the search for talent with Croatian roots in Germany for many years, with help from 20 volunteer scouts.

Every spring, Lucic reportedly assembles a squad of Croatian-heritage prospects living in Germany for a long-established Under-14 tournament in Vukovar. Youth teams from Croatian top-flight clubs such as Dinamo Zagreb and Hajduk Split face mixed diaspora sides from various countries there. The HNS have extensive scouting networks in Germany and other countries with large Croatian diasporas. This battle for talent extends well beyond Germany.

Vukovar is no accidental choice of venue. A major site of the Balkan war in the 1990s, the city carries strong emotional significance in Croatia. "When we bring the children to Vukovar, many of them have only a German passport," Lucic told Jutarnji list. "But after they have visited the city and heard the stories, they return and convince their parents to get them a birth certificate and a Croatian passport."

The report names Josip Stanisic, Igor Matanovic, Marko Pasalic and Marin Pongracic among the tournament's former participants. All were born and developed in Germany. All later played for Croatia's senior team. Lucic says he personally pushed for Stanisic's first Croatia call-up in 2021. Since then, Stanisic has become a full-back of international calibre at Bayern Munich, while the DFB team remain chronically short in precisely that position.

Filip Pavic is already following in Stanisic's footsteps. The 16-year-old from Freising is regarded as Bayern Munich's biggest defensive prospect. Coach Vincent Kompany gave him his debut in March, making him the second-youngest player in the Munich club's history after Paul Wanner. Pavic recently switched from Germany's Under-16s to the Croatian association and currently plays for their Under-18s.