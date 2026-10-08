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Euro 2028 Power Rankings 1:1Getty/GOAL

Way-too-early Euro 2028 Power Rankings: Spain set out their stall while Portugal put Cristiano Ronaldo row behind them - but Norway suffer a post-World Cup wake-up call

The tournament might not kick-off for the best part of two years, but the extended international break offered some early clues as to how the challengers are shaping up

Tom Maston

  • Congratulations - you made it through the longest-ever international break! Extended by a week so as to combine the usual September and October breaks, teams around the world have been playing as many as four games each as national sides begin to move on from the World Cup and enter a new tournament cycle.

    For teams in Europe, that cycle will culminate with the 2028 European Championship, which will be held in the UK and Ireland, with games set to be played in England, Scotland, Wales and Dublin. None of the co-hosts will qualify automatically for the tournament (although they will be given preferential treatment to give them the best chance possible), meaning there are 24 spots up for grabs in the group-stage draw.

    Qualifying won't begin until March, with teams instead having spent the past fortnight or so playing Nations League matches which will determine their seeding for the initial Euros draw. And while we are still some 20 months away from the Euros finals kicking-off, there were signs within those games as to how a number of teams are shaping up.

    With that in mind, here at GOAL we've decided to kick-off our Euro 2028 Power Rankings using the 20 highest-ranked UEFA teams in the provisional FIFA world rankings following the conclusion of the international break...

  • 20. Ukraine

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    Ukraine failed to back up a victory over Hungary in their subsequent Nations League matches

    The mere fact that Ukraine continue to be genuine contenders to qualify for major tournaments amid the war with Russia is highly admirable, and they should be in the hunt once again ahead of 2028 despite what proved to be a mixed first international break of the season.

    Danylo Sikan's goal secured a famous victory in Hungary on matchday one, but from there, Andrea Maldera's side were only able to pick up a solitary point from a goalless draw with Georgia as they suffered back-to-back 'home' defeats to Northern Ireland and Hungary.

    The return from injury in the New Year of creative fulcrum Oleksandr Zinchenko will undoubtedly aide their Euros qualification hopes, but this past fortnight suggests they have plenty of areas to improve over the coming months.

  • 19. Poland

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    Robert Lewandowski's hat-trick against Romania proved to be the highlight of an underwhelming break for Poland

    Poland have qualified for each of the past five European Championships, but are coming off the back of failing to reach the World Cup finals for the first time since 2014. Robert Lewandowski hinted at retiring from international duty following March's play-off loss to Sweden, but the 38-year-old has vowed to keep going for one more tournament cycle.

    Now plying his trade for Chicago Fire in MLS, Lewandowski showed that his eye for goal remains as strong as ever with a hat-trick in the 6-0 dismantling of 10-man Romania, but that proved to be the only positive result that Poland were able to take away with them from their Nations League travails.

    Manager Jan Urban bemoaned his team's lack of attacking options around Lewandowski as they mustered just a solitary goal and a single point from their other three matches, as a goalless draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina was followed by a 3-1 loss in Sweden and a 1-0 defeat in the return game against Bosnia.

  • 18. Hungary

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    Dominik Szoboszlai is hoping to lead Hungary to their fourth-straight Euros finals

    Though their wait for a first World Cup appearance since 1986 is now set to stretch into a fifth decade, Hungary have become perennial Euros qualifiers of late, and should be vying for a place among the 24 finalists once more over the next two years.

    A home loss to Ukraine in their opening Nations League encounter sounded some alarms, especially when it was followed with a goalless draw in Northern Ireland. However, Hungary were able to bounce back and finish the break with back-to-back wins over Georgia and Ukraine.

    Manager Marco Rossi remains under intense scrutiny, but those victories should at least mean he remains in charge for the final two group games in November.

  • 17. Wales

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    Wales' win over Norway was the bright moment in an otherwise forgettable fortnight

    Wales possess one of the most boisterous fanbases in Europe, and thus the chance to play tournament matches on home soil is an opportunity that would be too good to miss for Craig Bellamy's side. They will be given every opportunity to qualify as one of the co-hosts, too, albeit they remain a work in progress in the post-Gareth Bale era.

    A home win over World Cup quarter-finalists Norway showcased what Wales are capable of, particularly in Cardiff, but that proved to be the only positive moment of the break for a team that failed to earn a point or even score a goal in their other three outings.

    Defeat at home to Denmark, brought about by an error from goalkeeper Danny Ward that led to Rasmus Hojlund netting the winning penalty, was particularly painful, and any hope of securing a favourable seeding for Euros qualifying has almost certainly disappeared already.

  • 16. Turkiye

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    Arda Guler was unable to inspire Turkiye to any points from their opening four Nations League games

    Consistently cited as dark horses whenever they qualify for a major tournament, Turkiye will have to improve dramatically if they are to earn that tag in 2028 given what they produced over the past fortnight. Still licking their wounds from a shock group-stage exit at the World Cup, Vincenzo Montella's side were no match for France, Italy and Belgium as they fell to four straight defeats.

    Turkiye shipped 11 goals across those losses, while the absence of Kenan Yildiz was felt in attack as Arda Guler and co. could only muster two strikes of their own. Montella is expected to pay the price for a woeful 2026 by losing his job, and his successor will have a big job on to lift the spirits of what is currently a demoralised squad.

  • 15. Austria

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    Austria went unbeaten through the international break, albeit they left it late to earn points on more than one occasion

    With Marko Arnautovic (retired from international duty), David Alaba (not selected) and Marcel Sabitzer (rested) all missing from Austria's squad, there was some concern that Ralf Rangnick's side might struggle without their most notable leaders of the past decade. Eight points from four games, then, was a more than decent return.

    That doesn't quite tell the whole story, though. Austria were being held by 10-man Israel as they entered the 90th minute of their opening Nations League match before two late goals secured victory, while they had to come from behind in the final quarter of away games against both Ireland and Kosovo to earn draws.

    Those late shows at least showcased the character that is present within Rangnick's squad as they begin plotting a run to the knockout rounds of a third successive major tournament.

  • 14. Sweden

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    Viktor Gyokeres sent a message to Mikel Arteta with his goal-scoring exploits for Sweden

    After showing some encouraging signs at the World Cup, Sweden are now expected to kick on under the stewardship of Graham Potter, and the Nations League offered further hope for the next two years as the Scandinavians picked up 10 points from their four games.

    Viktor Gyokeres was the star of the show as he shrugged off his lack of game time for Arsenal by scoring in each of Sweden's matches over the fortnight. Though he lost his strike partner, Alexander Isak, after the Liverpool man suffered an injury in the win over Romania on matchday one, Gyokeres showed no signs of rust as he took on the mantle of being the leading man with relish.

    With their likely toughest trip of the campaign, to Bosnia and Herzegovina, out of the way, Potter's side should be confident of finishing top of their group in November.

  • 13. Croatia

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    Luka Modric has opted to continue his Croatia career despite turning 41 in September

    Following the departure of Zlatko Dalic following the World Cup, Croatia have brought Slaven Bilic back to the national team's dugout, but the former West Ham manager's return could certainly have gone better after a chastening fortnight.

    Though Croatia won their opening Nations League game in Czechia, they then went down to a 4-1 defeat in Spain before shipping seven on a humiliating evening against England. A disappointing break was ended with another loss to Spain, this time on home soil, and there are questions already as to the logic of continuing to play 41-year-old Luka Modric in midfield.

    Croatia seem caught between eras at present, and Bilic may have to make some tough decisions if they are to be considered a threat by the time the Euros come around.

  • 12. Greece

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    Greece served notice of what their new 'golden generation' is capable of during the break

    Currently the 20th-ranked European side according to FIFA, expect Greece to climb those rankings over the next two years amid talk of a new 'golden generation' for the Euro 2004 winners.

    Arsenal's eye-catching summer signing Christos Tzolis, Borussia Dortmund's young schemer Konstantinos Karetsas and impressive Brighton teenager Charalampos Kostoulas are among those around whom there are high hopes, and Greece showed why during an unbeaten start to their Nations League campaign.

    The most impressive result was undoubtedly their 1-0 win in Germany as they spoiled Jurgen Klopp's homecoming, and they subsequently backed that up with home draws against both the Netherlands and Germany. Throw in a win on the road in Serbia, and Greece have served notice that they are a team to take seriously over the next few tournament cycles.

  • 11. Denmark

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    Rasmus Hojlund netted three times during Denmark's mixed set of Nations League results

    Denmark's failure to reach the World Cup saw them miss a major tournament for the first time in a decade, but they still possess enough talent that qualifying for Euro 2028 should be well within their reach over the next year or so.

    Though not the force they were when they reached the semi-finals of the 2021 tournament, the Danes can still mix it with the very best, and were unfortunate to go down to defeat against Portugal having twice battled back to level the game in Copenhagen. That result came a week after another ding-dong match, this time against Norway, as Brian Riemer's side came from 2-0 down to equalise before losing 3-2.

    It wasn't all bad news, however, as 1992 Euros winners did do the double over Wales, while the form of Rasmus Hojlund, who scored in three of the games, was encouraging.

  • 10. Italy

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    Italy bounced back from defeat to Belgium to pick up seven points from their remaining three games

    Who knows what to expect from Italy right now? Euros-winning coach Roberto Mancini is back in charge after the Azzurri's third-straight failure to qualify for the World Cup, and he has overseen a changing of the guard, with trust being placed in a new generation of younger players.

    And while Mancini's return did not get off to the best start as his side suffered a 2-0 home loss to Belgium, they bounced back in impressive fashion, beating Turkiye home and away while picking up a more than creditable point on the road in France.

    Michael Kayode, Pio Esposito and Alessandro Romano were among those to catch the eye for the new-look Italy, and how they gel together will be one of the more interesting narratives to track in the build-up to the Euros.

  • 9. Belgium

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    Kevin De Bruyne rolled back the years during Belgium's win over Turkiye

    Belgium clawed their way to the quarter-finals of the World Cup before succumbing to Spain, meaning new manager Mark van Bommel was able to introduce himself to a squad that retains hopes of challenging at future tournaments despite the majority of the country's 'Golden Generation' having retired.

    One of those set to be tasked with leading this new era of Belgian football is Paris Saint-Germain winger Mika Godts, and he was the star of the show as Van Bommel began his tenure with a 2-0 victory in Italy. There are still some of the old guard hanging around, however, and Kevin De Bruyne produced a virtuoso performance to take down Turkiye.

    But it proved to be a break with two wins and two losses for Belgium, as they were twice victims of Michael Olise late shows against France. The Bayern Munich man scored a stunning winner in the 88th minute of the clash in Brussels before he netted twice and laid on a strike for Desire Doue as Zinedine Zidane's side scored four times in 13 minutes to come from behind and win in Paris. Belgium, then, still have some distance to make up if they are to push the top European sides all the way in 2028.

  • 8. Norway

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    Erling Haaland could only inspire Norway to one win during a disappointing fortnight

    One of the feel-good stories of the World Cup, Norway lived up their dark-horse billing in North America as Erling Haaland led the Scandinavian nation to their very first quarter-final at the tournament. Given that run, and the impressive qualifying campaign that came before it, fans would have been forgiven for talking up Stale Solbakken's side as genuine challengers for Euros glory in 2028.

    However, Haaland and co. have come back down to earth with a bump over the past two weeks. Though a brace from the Manchester City goal machine secured a 3-2 win over Denmark on matchday one of the Nations League, that merely preceded three losses as home and away defeats to Portugal sandwiched a hugely discouraging display in Wales.

    Norway can be forgiven for struggling to deal with a post-World Cup hangover, and it's certainly better that they lose games now rather than in qualifying as they aim to secure a spot at what would be only their second European Championship, and first since 2000.

  • 7. Switzerland

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    Switzerland shrugged off a wave of controversy to enjoy a perfect set of Nations League results

    Quarter-finalists at each of the last two Euros, as well as the 2026 World Cup, it is no longer a surprise when Switzerland embark on a deep run at a tournament, and they look poised to once again prove themselves as one of the continent's most dependable sides come 2028.

    There was more than a cloud of controversy that caused a shadow over this Swiss camp as both Granit Xhaka and Breel Embolo were omitted after falsifying Covid-19 vaccination documents, but the players who remained did not seem to be overly affected by the drama as they won all four games, scoring 11 goals while conceding just once.

    The highest-ranked team in the second tier of the Nations League, it would be right to point to the level of Switzerland's opponents - Scotland, Slovenia and North Macedonia - when comparing their results to others. However, there's no doubt that Murat Yakin's side have built up some serious momentum this past fortnight.

  • 6. Netherlands

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    After two wins and two draws, Netherlands sit top of their Nations League group

    The Netherlands are hoping to put their embarrassing last-32 exit from the World Cup behind them after appointing Barcelona legend Xavi to oversee a transition back to the 'Total Football' that fans of the Oranje crave. And while reintroducing that style of play remains a work in progress, the Dutch were able to enjoy an unbeaten start to their Nations League campaign.

    Home and away wins over Serbia were mixed in with draws against Germany and Greece, both of which were secured via late equalisers from Cody Gakpo and Tijjani Reijnders, respectively. It was also a fortnight to remember for previously uncapped AZ striker Mexx Meerdink, whose brace earned all three points in Belgrade after he came into the side following an injury suffered by Brian Brobbey.

    With Virgil van Dijk - who earned his 100th cap during the break - still skippering the side and with talented young players such as Meerdink and Ruben van Bommel making an impact, the Dutch should certainly be among the contenders come the Euros in 2028.

  • 5. Germany

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    Jurgen Klopp didn't have things all his own way during his first games in charge of Germany

    Among the raft of big-name coaches who were taking their first steps into international management these past couple of weeks, none faced the same amount of anticipation surrounding their debut on the touchline than Jurgen Klopp in Germany. Parachuted in to revive a team that has failed to reach the last 16 at any of the past three World Cups, Klopp's track record means he is expected to turn Die Mannschaft around - and quickly.

    However, it was always going to be difficult to properly judge Klopp's first four matches in charge after the former Liverpool boss opted to name a 44-man squad, which he subsequently split into two groups that would play two fixtures each. A host of players were thus taking their first strides with the national team, meaning results and performances were, perhaps understandably, mixed.

    Only a stoppage-time equaliser from the Netherlands kept Klopp from tasting victory in his first game, but his home debut ended in a shock defeat to Greece. A comfortable win over Serbia followed before the break ended with a goalless draw in Thessaloniki, leaving Germany on five points from four games. Given Klopp is yet to select what he deems to be his strongest side, that's not the worst base to work from.

  • 4. Portugal

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    Goncalo Ramos proved himself more than capable of replacing Cristiano Ronaldo up front for Portugal

    Four games, four wins and one almighty strop from the most famous footballer on the planet; Jorge Jesus' first fortnight in charge of the Portugal national team wasn't without drama, but the new boss must be thrilled with what his team produced as they aim to bounce back from a disappointing World Cup.

    The Seleccao saw off Wales, Norway (twice) and Denmark over the course of the international break, with Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos both impressing in attack, scoring three goals apiece. However, the elephant in the room is, of course, the decision made by Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the camp midway through after he was unused substitute for the first Norway victory.

    Given what Ronaldo has - or hasn't - produced at the last three major tournaments, it's difficult to imagine that Portugal won't have more chance of succeeding at the Euros without the five-time Ballon d'Or winner within their ranks. He could admittedly return to the fold well ahead of the summer of 2028, but if we are to presume that Ronaldo won't be part of the squad in 20 months' time, then Portugal just became a genuine threat.

  • 3. England

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    England's attacking players produced some thrilling moments during their four Nations League games

    All eyes were on Thomas Tuchel as he aimed to placate England fans who felt he was to blame for the Three Lions' semi-final defeat at the World Cup, and though their Nations League campaign didn't get off to the best start, there was plenty to like in the Euro 2028 co-hosts' performances throughout the break.

    Defeat to Spain was followed by wins home and away over Czechia and the 7-0 thrashing of Croatia that showcased exactly what England's attacking players are capable of. Despite him missing a crucial penalty against Spain, Harry Kane scored in each game, netting six times in total, while Anthony Gordon and Jude Bellingham both caught the eye on mutiple occasions.

    There were also encouraging signs from the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Lewis Hall and Alex Scott after they earned post-World Cup recalls. Consider that Declan Rice was absent from the camp, too, and things are looking up again for England potentially ending 60-plus years of hurt.

  • 2. France

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    Michael Olise was one of the standout performers across the entire international break

    After years of waiting for Didier Deschamps to move aside, the Zinedine Zidane era has finally begun for France, and the early returns have been relatively positive.

    Les Bleus kicked-off their Nations League campaign with a 1-0 win over Turkiye, albeit the result was tainted by goal-scorer, captain and overall talisman Kylian Mbappe suffering an injury that ruled him out of the remaining three matches. Fortunately for Zidane, Michael Olise has been able to more than pick up the slack.

    The Bayern Munich midfielder scored four goals and provided two assists over the course of the international break, including a stunning late winner in Belgium, the opening goal in a draw with Italy and two efforts to close out the come-from-behind victory over Belgium on Monday.

    Olise's continued emergence as one of world football's elite attacking players has added an extra dimension to an already stacked France forward line, and it will be Zidane's job to ensure there is enough balance between those players and their overall defensive robustness so that they are able to triumph at upcoming tournaments.

  • 1. Spain

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    Spain showed no signs of a World Cup hangover as Lamine Yamal led from the front

    Reigning European and now world champions, Spain will almost certainly head into the finals in 2028 as the team to beat, especially since a number of their key players are yet to hit their peaks in terms of age.

    One such player is, of course, Lamine Yamal, who carried his strong start to the club season into the international arena by opening the scoring in each of Spain's first three matches, including their eye-catching victory at Wembley over England. La Roja backed that up by winning home and away against Croatia while also beating Czechia to ensure a perfect start to their Nations League campaign.

    Mikel Merino again produced decisive moments in front of goal for Luis de la Fuente's side while Pedri bounced back impressively from being dropped at the World Cup. Right now, very little looks like stopping Spain in their tracks.