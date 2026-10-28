Ballon d'Or 2027 Power Rankings: Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe make early moves to dethrone Harry Kane

As one door closes, another opens, and thus while the dust is still settling on Harry Kane being awarded the 2026 Ballon d'Or, thoughts will very quickly turn to the race for the 2027 Golden Ball, which has been under way for three months already.

With no major international tournaments to look forward to, this is a Ballon d'Or battle which will be played out in the club arena, meaning performances in the Champions League in particular are to likely be defining this time around.

There hasn't been a repeat winner of the most talked-about individual honour in the game since 2021, and Kane is set to face intense competition to hold onto his crown, with a whole host of star names believing themselves good enough to finish on top of the podium.

As always, we'll be tracking the race every step of the way here at GOAL, with our Power Rankings now up and running...