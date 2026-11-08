Zirkzee’s stoppage-time goal helps Manchester United to extraordinary draw

Manchester United snatched a 4-4 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday after trailing 2-4 in stoppage time. Substitute Joshua Zirkzee started the comeback, and beleaguered manager Michael Carrick's side escaped with a point. United remain 18th in the Premier League, while Villa are tenth.

At Old Trafford, United were 0-2 down after less than four minutes. Alysson made it 0-1 in the second minute, scoring through the legs of the struggling Senne Lammens.

Nicolas Jackson added to United's misery, with Lammens at fault again. The Belgian made a poor save from a fierce shot by Alysson, and the Senegalese player tapped in the rebound.

United fought back before half-time. Bruno Fernandes pulled one back from the penalty spot.

On the stroke of half-time, Youri Tielemans equalised from a cross by the overlapping Noussair Mazraoui.

After the break, United fell behind again. John McGinn converted a penalty, and moments later Leon Goretzka pounced to score from a goalmouth scramble.

Zirkzee gave United hope in stoppage time, meeting a Patrick Dorgu cross with his left foot to score.

In the 97th minute, Dorgu scored the equaliser after a blunder by goalkeeper Zion Suzuki: 4-4.