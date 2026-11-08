Zinedine Zidane, the France national team coach, confirmed that Kylian Mbappé deserved to win the Ballon d'Or, heaping praise on the Real Madrid striker. Mbappé finished second behind England's Harry Kane, crowned by "France Football" magazine as the world's best player this year.

Asked about the award during an interview with "Téléfoot" on Sunday, Zidane said: "As for the Ballon d'Or, everyone has their preferences regarding the winner. Mbappé finished the race in second place, and we simply have to accept the results. Mbappé was feeling disappointed, because he deserved to win the Ballon d'Or, that is certain."

The French coach added: "I am certain that Kylian Mbappé will be happy to wear the France national team shirt again. During my first match as the national team coach, he scored a goal, but he had to return due to injury. He wanted to continue staying with the group, but that was not possible. He is a player I follow with great interest, and he must be given a lot of attention."

Désiré Doué also drew praise from the French legend. One of the country's brightest rising talents, the youngster comes into focus ahead of an international break in which France will chase qualification for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League.

"I love the boldness he has," Zidane said of Doué. "He plays as if he is playing a match in the neighbourhood where he grew up. This is what I like, because this is the mentality we must demand from players on the pitch."