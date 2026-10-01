Zinedine Zidane has no regrets about his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup final.

The France head coach spoke out ahead of tomorrow's third-round UEFA Nations League clash with Italy.

France 24 carried Zidane's comments after he was quizzed on the moment that saw him sent off in extra time of what proved to be his final game as a player.

"Those images will always be there to remind me of what happened in 2006, because they are shown constantly," he said.

Speaking at a press conference at the Stade de France, the venue for this eagerly awaited encounter, Zidane added: "Fortunately, that was not the only thing I did. There were other, finer things, and that is why I try to think more about the positive aspects."

He went on: "I feel no regret, because it was part of my career." He has not spoken to Materazzi since that night in Berlin, where Italy settled the final on penalties.

"In 2006, I did not know I would become a coach. I thought that was the end of everything, and so it was very hard for me," Zidane said.

He stressed: "I am not proud of what happened. I have said that over and over again, but it is part of my career, and you cannot only do wonderful things."

Now 54, Zidane took charge of France in late July. He succeeded his former international team-mate Didier Deschamps, who left the post after 14 years in the role.

The former Real Madrid coach began his France reign on the road, with Les Bleus edging Turkey by a single goal and repeating the trick in Belgium in the Nations League.

Friday's game brings Zidane back to the Stade de France, where he still carries huge symbolic weight among the French faithful. A full house of around 80,000 is expected at the national ground north of Paris.

"It will be a very emotional moment," said Zidane, whose last outing at the Stade de France as a player came in a friendly against Mexico in 2006.



