Ilicevic matched Youssoufa Moukoko, who made his Borussia Dortmund debut on 21 November 2020 aged 16 years and one day. Ilicevic was exactly the same age during Sunday's win.

Before the match, Eintracht coach Adi Hütter had indicated that the young professional might play. Hütter said Ilicevic would probably be in the squad, adding: "If the situation allows me to bring him on, I will do it." But the Austrian stressed it was also his "duty to treat such a young person very carefully and patiently".

Born on 31 October 2010, Ilicevic has been part of Eintracht Frankfurt's youth set-up since 2019. He has also played for Germany's under-16 and under-17 national teams. "I find it extraordinary just to be in the squad at 16," Hütter had said of a possible debut for Eintracht's first team. "He has made excellent progress in recent months."