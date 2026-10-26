Youri Baas’s situation at Ajax has changed completely: ‘It would be very strange if…’

Jordi Cruyff appears reluctant to sell players this winter, Mike Verweij says on De Telegraaf's Kick-off podcast. The title race is Ajax's number one priority this season.

With Daley Blind back in the Ajax team, Pim Sedee fears for Youri Baas's place. Verweij, however, does not expect Baas to leave this winter.

"That really depends on where they stand at that point," the Ajax reporter begins. "I think they're putting everything into the title. It would be very strange if they sold Baas in the winter while they were still firmly in the title race."

Last summer, Baas came very close to a transfer. Francesco Farioli's FC Porto showed serious interest, but Ajax ultimately refused to cooperate. "A lot happened in the summer," Baas himself confirmed.

Under Míchel Sánchez, Baas is no longer an undisputed starter in Ajax's defence, although he has played in 14 matches so far this season. Ajax's title ambitions make a winter exit seem unthinkable.

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Dies Janse is another rival for Baas alongside Blind. Ajax loaned the left-footed defender to FC Groningen last year, but he is now looking to take his chance at Ajax.

"I think Ajax see the most potential in Janse," Verweij says. "You also have to look at who you can ultimately sell most easily. Janse certainly has much more of the profile for the Premier League. Big and strong. He can play football well, too. I don't know whether a Premier League club would be quick to buy Youri Baas, although Baas is the better footballer."