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Manuel Neuer is having a difficult few weeks. His current foot injury is one concern, but events away from the pitch are also making headlines. The 40-year-old's private life is under particular scrutiny, and he recently spoke about it with unusual openness.

During a visit to the Bayern fan club "Räuber Kneißl Unterweikertshofen '97", Neuer was asked which player he would like to swap places with for a day. His answer: "I'd pick a less well-known player. Maybe just a young player who isn't on the radar yet, because you can have more privacy and you're a bit less recognisable. That's the advantage of being a young player and being able to do what you want."

Those comments come as Neuer faces criticism over his recent trip to Brazil.

Shortly after news of his separation from his wife Anika, the five-time World Goalkeeper of the Year was spotted there with another woman. The couple had only welcomed their second child together in late summer 2026. Former Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn also commented on the trip, describing Neuer's visit as "unfortunate, of course" on Sky .

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Neuer has problems on the pitch, too. Several weeks ago, the Bayern captain suffered a partial tendon tear in the Bundesliga match against Mainz 05, ruling him out for the rest of 2026. He is now looking ahead to the new year and a return to team training as soon as possible. "The plan is definitely for me to come back in January, train intensively and do longer training sessions around Christmas. I'll stay here and train," Neuer said.

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"I'm still working my way back and I'll try to help the team again in January," Neuer explained. He also said he had seen the doctors on Tuesday and that his recovery had pleasantly surprised them.

For some time, signs have suggested this is very likely Neuer's final season as a professional, regardless of his current injury. "I don't expect to carry on beyond the summer, personally. But for now, I'm going to enjoy the next six months once I'm fit again. And I'll try to stay fit, too. I'm doing everything I can for that."

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The 40-year-old has made nine competitive appearances for Bayern Munich so far this season. Meanwhile, his designated successor Jonas Urbig is keeping goal for Bayern.