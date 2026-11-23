Algerian Riyad Mahrez, the Al-Shamal star, surprised the players of Saudi club Al-Ahli with a gesture full of warmth and memories.
Mahrez dropped in on the Saudi side's camp just hours before Monday evening's eagerly awaited meeting between the two teams in the AFC Champions League Elite.
A picture of Mahrez at the Al-Ahli camp soon did the rounds on social media, bringing back memories of the three years the Algerian star spent in their shirt.
The visit came ahead of Mahrez's first meeting with his former club since his move to Al-Shamal. This time he's on the other side, ready to defend his new team's colours against his old teammates.
Al-Shamal host Al-Ahli at Al-Bayt Stadium in the Qatari city of Al Khor, in the fifth round of the West region league stage of the AFC Champions League Elite.
Three wonderful years at Al-Ahli
Mahrez had already spoken about the fixture at the pre-match press conference, describing his three years with Al-Ahli as wonderful.
He still holds fond memories of the club and its supporters. But he insisted he had to put emotions aside and focus on winning in the Al-Shamal shirt.
Al-Ahli officially announced Mahrez's departure on 4 July 2026, after three seasons at the club. He had joined from English side Manchester City in the summer of 2023.
He left a clear mark: 122 matches in all competitions, 37 goals and 46 assists.
The Algerian star helped deliver one of the most notable continental spells in the club's history, winning the AFC Champions League Elite twice in a row, in the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 seasons, and lifting the Saudi Super Cup in 2025.
Today's match matters hugely to both sides in the race for qualification places. Al-Ahli go into it sixth in the West region standings on 8 points, with two wins and two draws and no defeats from their first four rounds.
Al-Shamal sit eighth on 5 points after one win, two draws and one defeat. They'll look to make the most of home advantage and their supporters to close the gap on Al-Ahli.
For Mahrez, it's a special chance to face his former club for the first time since leaving. Al-Ahli want to keep their positive run going and take all three points back from Qatar, while Al-Shamal are chasing a valuable win to edge closer to the top places.
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An Egyptian journalist since 2006. I initially specialized in covering local football, but over the years my interest expanded to global football, particularly the top five European leagues, with a special focus on La Liga and the Premier League.
Throughout these years, I combined field reporting with analytical work, and I became deeply involved in international football starting in 2017, when I joined Kooora.
At Kooora, I worked as a news editor, match analyst, translator, voice-over commentator, and video report producer, in addition to writing reports and articles, developing coverage plans for major events and key matches, and participating in their execution.
My passion for football began in 1990, during Egypt’s celebrations of qualifying for the Italy World Cup after a 56-year absence. I vividly remember the Egypt vs Netherlands match and Magdy Abdelghani’s historic equalizer.
On the global level, I became attached to Real Madrid at the start of the new millennium, following the great stars who wore its shirt, especially Zinedine Zidane, and later my favorite player Cristiano Ronaldo.
There are many unforgettable moments, but I would highlight Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Real Madrid in 2009 as the most important, as my favorite player joined the club I support in Europe.
Currently, I specialize in desk editing, translating international news and reports, proposing coverage ideas, and writing SEO-optimized content.
My all-time favorite lineup includes Gianluigi Buffon in goal; Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, and Roberto Carlos in defense; Zinedine Zidane, Andrés Iniesta, Diego Maradona, and Pelé in midfield; and in attack Ronaldo Nazário, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Among the reports and analyses I published on Kooora:
– After Deco and Scaloni’s statements… Is Messi’s era over?
– A golden hour gives Real Madrid hope to overcome Barcelona
– Kooora Report: Unsung heroes who shaped the greatness of the Champions League
– Kooora Story: Real Madrid defeats “itself” and wins a historic title
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